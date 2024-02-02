Could former Ram, Jared Goff, and Ben Johnson be a future package deal?

Former quarterback of the Los Angeles Rams and current quarterback of the Detroit Lions, Jared Goff, is coming off of one of the best season’s he’s had in his career. The offensive coordinator who has helped Goff put up some of his best performances is Ben Johnson. Johnson was recently interviewing and potentially being considered for head coaching positions, however he has made the decision to stay with the Lions. There is a chance that Johnson would not have been offered a head coaching position, but the decision is interesting nonetheless.

Commanders officials were en route to Detroit for a meeting with Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn when they got word that Johnson was staying with the Lions, per sources. While the abrupt pivot by Johnson was considered “surprising” by several league sources, he was not considered a… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2024

Johnson can wax potetically about his decisoin to stay in Detroit. He should. The Lions are coming off of getting to the NFC Championship Game, and they look like they could be a top team in the NFC (maybe the NFL) going forward. Certainly Johnson’s decision wasn’t easy, but he has a number of reasons, including his love for head coach Dan Campbell, to stay put in Detroit.

Ben Johnson on his decision to stay in Detroit as @Lions OC via @MLive :

“Talked to my wife about it, and we just came to a really good decision of, ‘Hey, you know, we’re happy where we are. We love where we are. We love being in Detroit, love the people here,’ and just decided… — R. C. (@rcblue3) January 30, 2024

What if there is another person in Detroit who is causing Johnson to have doubts about leaving? Could that person be Goff?

Ben Johnson staying put is outstanding news for the Detroit Lions & Jared Goff.



There’s seemingly no doubt he will end up in the Head Coach cycle again next season. https://t.co/SG5iHAwEGd — Ryan DePaul (@RyanDePaul) January 30, 2024

Jared Goff is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025. What if Johnson is hoping for another chance to be a head coach in 2025? Could he be interested in seeing if Goff is a player that may be willing to follow Johnson to his new destination? There’s a billion variables.

In a league that has 32 teams, every decision made by every team can have an impact. Goff leaving the Lions would have repercussions throughout. Johnson taking a head coaching job would bring a new face to the forefront of the NFL.

Of course Goff and the Lions can work out a long term deal, but that didn’t stop the Rams from trading him before. Johnson being considered as a head coach this time next year may not even be feasible depending on how Detroit performs this upcoming season. One would think that Johnson needs to keep up Detroit’s high flying offense. As long as Goff is his starting quarterback then Goff and Johnson will continue to rely on each other.

Since Ben Johnson took over as OC, Jared Goff has thrown for 9,013 yards and a TD/INT ratio that’s 2nd in the league at 59-19. — Same New Lions (@SameNewLions) January 30, 2024

Johnson needs to continue to lead a capable offense, and the fact that so far Johnson has been able to do that with Goff, makes me wonder could the two be hoping to keep this partnership going for year’s to come?

Whether this is likely or not you could also theorize that LA and Goff may be able to reunite when it’s time for Matthew Stafford to retire. Goff wanting to stay with Johnson would directly put a wrench in that plan.

Is there a rivalry heating up between the Rams and Lions? What if Goff and Johnson continue to have success in Detroit? What if Goff and Johnson take care of the Rams again in the postseason? Goff continuing to torment McVay and LA is a hard thought for fans (like me) to fathom, but here we are.

The question is, what is the future of the quarteback position for the Lions and Jared Goff? What is the future for Ben Johnson in the NFL? The answers to those questions could impact the Rams whether it’s an immeidate impact or a slow burn. One way or the other, there will be an impact. and I am curious how this particular situation will shake out.