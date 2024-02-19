Rams make former Falcons OC their new quarterbacks coach

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams are putting the finishing touches on their coaching staff ahead of the 2024 offseason. They’ve hired former Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone as their next quarterbacks coach, per a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This position was held by Zac Robinson who is now the Falcons’ OC under Raheem Morris.

Another addition to the LA staff: Rams also are hiring former Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone as their Quarterbacks Coach. https://t.co/79Bz57FyE5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 19, 2024

Ragone was Arthur Smith’s right hand man on the offensive side of the ball. The Falcons’ offense performed well under Smith and Ragone despite poor quarterback play from the likes of Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, and Marcus Mariota. Atlanta was particular effective in the ground game even before they used a top 10 selection on running back Bijan Robinson, and maximized production from Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier.

Ragone has been an assistant coach at the professional level since 2011 when he joined the Tennessee Titans as wide receivers coach. He was promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2013. After bouncing around for a few seasons, he joined the Chicago Bears under head coach John Fox again as the QB’s coach between 2016-2019. It was telling that Matt Nagy kept him around on his staff when Fox was fired after a single season. Ragone became the passing game coordinator in 2020 when the team selected Justin Fields in the first round. He joined the Falcons with Smith the following season after Nagy was fired mid-year.

LA’s new coach should not be a total stranger to the franchise, as he was part of the organization as a quarterback in 2006 after being drafted by the Houston Texas in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft. Ragone played in NFL Europe’s 2005 season and earned offensive MVP honors while leading the Berlin Thunder to a World Bowl championship. His NFL career ending after being waived by the St. Louis Rams prior to the 2006 season.