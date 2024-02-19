Rams hire new pass game specialist from the college level

Sean McVay has hired Nate Scheelhaase as the Los Angeles Rams’ next pass game specialist according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Rams’ coaching staff is in dire need of reinforcements after the annual pilfering by the 31 other teams across the NFL. Raheem Morris earned the Atlanta Falcons’ head coaching role after public campaigning by the Rams brass, and he brought with him two key coaches from LA to be coordinators in Atlanta: Zac Robinson and Jimmy Lake.

Scheelhaase is an intriguing name. He’s just 33 years old and was most recently the offensive coordinator at Iowa State. Scheelhaase was the Cyclones’ receivers coach when now-NFC West rival QB Brock Purdy was in Ames. He spent two years as the offensive coordinator before being tapped by McVay and moving on to the professional level.

Before joining the coaching ranks, Scheelhaase was a four-year starting quarterback at Illinois between 2010 and 2013. He holds the school’s record for most total offensive yards (10,364) as a dual threat threat signal caller. The former quarterback didn’t waste much time transitioning from the field to the administrative side of football, as he became the assistant direction of football operations for Illinois in May 2015. Just a few months later in August, Scheelhaase joined the coaching staff overseeing running backs. He joined Iowa State in 2018 in the same role before switching to receivers the following season.