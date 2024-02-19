Rams fans: Which players are on your Mount Rushmore?

I want to start out by wishing everyone in the Turf Show Ramily a happy President’s Day. Some of you may have been fortunate enough to have gotten off school or work. If that is the case, it’ll give you plenty of time to ponder what I’m about to ask next:

In honor of President’s Day, what players belong on your Mount Rushmore?

This is a very unique exercise as I wouldn’t even know where to start. There are so many NFL and L.A. Rams legends to choose from throughout the decades. I know plenty of Chiefs fans are ready to place Patrick Mahomes alongside Tom Brady on the list of all-time greatest quarterbacks. Well, a debate like this is obviously subjective so have at it!

NFL-wise, I would place icons like Barry Sanders and Jerry Rice on my Mount Rushmore. Going off talent alone, I repeat, TALENT ALONE, Aaron Rodgers is deserving of a spot on mine. In his prime, Rodgers was the most talented QB I’ve ever seen. He was his era’s Mahomes, minus all the Super Bowl rings and postseason success.

As for the Rams’ Mount Rushmore, Aaron Donald has to be on there or I’m fairly certain he will come to your house to tackle you. You have been warned.

Your friendly reminder of how utterly dominant Aaron Donald is pic.twitter.com/k3x0DQJAuG — PFF LA Rams (@PFF_Rams) February 19, 2024

So who is on your NFL and/or Rams Mount Rushmore? Go ahead and drop your list in the comments!