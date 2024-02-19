4 quarterback reclamation projects the Rams should consider

Sean McVay has helped multiple quarterbacks rehabilitate their image over the last couple of seasons.

First there was the mid-season signing of Baker Mayfield early one week that saw the nomadic signal caller take the majority of reps on Thursday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mayfield improbably led LA to a win at SoFi Stadium and threw the game-winning touchdown to Van Jefferson. The rest is history, including Mayfield leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the divisional round of the playoffs this year. The Bucs are likely to reward the quarterback with a hefty contract extension this offseason.

And then there’s Carson Wentz, who was at home and available for the Rams to sign past this season’s midpoint. Los Angeles inked Wentz just days after then-backup Brett Rypien completely underwhelmed in a key game against the Green Bay Packers while Matthew Stafford recovered from a thumb injury. We didn’t see Wentz take the field until Week 18 versus the San Francisco 49ers, but he impressed and led the Rams to victory. Los Angeles’ offense changed drastically with Wentz under center as he rushed 17 times—the most by a Rams QB since 1950.

With his strong performance in his one opportunity this season, is Wentz now on the Mayfield trajectory? While this is a strong quarterback draft class, there are a handful of teams in the later portion of the first round that would benefit from veteran competition. This perhaps would include the Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders, and Denver Broncos.

The Rams would likely love to have Wentz return and provide stability behind Stafford, who’s age 36 and has battled injuries at times over the last few seasons. If Wentz signs elsewhere, could Los Angeles turn to another reclamation project?

Here are four that make sense for McVay and the Rams:

1 - Mac Jones, New England Patriots

It was somewhat of a surprise when the 49ers elected to take Trey Lance over Jones after they traded up to the third overall pick in 2021. Jones fell to the 15th pick where he was selected by the Patriots and beat out Cam Newton for the starting role.

Jones’ had a very promising rookie season where he tossed 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He flashed ability as quick decision maker and accurate passer while leading New England to a 10-7 record.

But his offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, left during the 2022 offseason to become the head coach for the Raiders—and that led to a slippery slope where Jones never found his footing afterward.

Sure, we can blame the Patriots for the odd pairing of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge to replace McDaniels. The bigger criticism is that the Patriots failed to build a quality supporting cast around a point guard-type quarterback. Jones’ best ability is to quickly diagnose the defense, play with anticipation, and act as a distributor. The degree of difficulty was extremely high when he was throwing to the likes of DeVante Parker, Jacobi Myers, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton, JuJu Smith-Shuster, Jalen Reagor, DeMario Douglas, and Kayshon Boutte. Individually some of these players are nice pieces, but there clearly is not a number one—or maybe even a true number two—receiver in this group. The Patriots failed Jones from this perspective.

What could Jones bring to Los Angeles?

He doesn’t have the highest ceiling of the players on this list, but he may present the lowest floor. I also wouldn’t rule out Jones developing into a potential starter for the future, but he’s probably in the tier of quarterback that has you looking for a star each year until you find a better option. That type of player still has significant value in the NFL.

The Rams would have to acquire Jones via trade, but with Bailey Zappe under contract and the Patriots expected to take a quarterback in the draft, you may be able to move him for a mid-round pick.

2 - Zach Wilson, New York Jets

Unlike Jones, Wilson has not flashed starting potential for a prolonged stretch of time. He’s had games certainly, including against the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans this year, but he’s looked more inept than competent over his time with the Jets.

You might be asking why the Rams would want to bring a player like that into their building. Well, because Los Angeles is drafting now at the back of the first round and likely will do so over the next couple of seasons—for as long as Stafford is starting and healthy. The Rams won’t have easy access to a quarterback of Wilson’s pedigree, so their only hope is to either give up significant capital to trade up or try to get the best out of a player who failed in their first opportunity.

Wilson has all the talent to be successful, and he’s benefit from having the spotlight taken off of him for a bit. Stylistically he and Stafford are both creative gunslinger types. He needs time to learn and then could shine with the right structure and a strong supporting cast. He’d also bring an element of mobility that is lacking from the Rams’ current version of the offense.

Wilson is a near certainty to leave New York this offseason, and if the Jets can’t trade him they may outright release him. It may cost less to acquire Wilson than it would Jones.

3 - Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Fields comes with the loftiest price tag of the players on this list, but he also has the highest upside. The Bears are almost certain to take USC’s Caleb Williams first overall this spring, and they’ll send Field to the highest bidder.

Fields doesn’t make sense for the Rams for multiple reasons. First, the capital to acquire him would be steep—perhaps a second round draft choice. He’s also due to hit free agency after the 2025 season, assuming that the team that acquires him picks up his fully-guaranteed fifth year option.

Acquiring Fields would tell us that the Rams think they need to replace Stafford sooner than later, and that probably isn’t the case. You can never say never with McVay and Les Snead, however.

4 - Drew Lock, Seattle Seahawks (free agent)

Drew Lock is expected to hit unrestricted free agency after two years with the Seahawks. Seattle seems to be a fan of Lock and re-signed him last offseason to backup Geno Smith. He led the team to a win over the Philadelphia Eagles this season by completing 22 of 33 passes (67%) for 208 yards and a touchdown.

Would Lock follow offensive coordinator Shane Waldon to Chicago and back up Caleb Williams, or could other coaches from the McVay-Shanahan scheme seek out Lock’s services after he’s spent two years learning an adjacent system?

Lock would bring a big-time arm to Los Angeles and from a physical tool perspective has similar abilities to Stafford. Where they differ is Stafford’s acumen and ability to manipulate defenses with his mind and eyes, which is an aspect of the game where Lock has not developed.

The positive parts of this union would be that the Rams wouldn’t have to trade for Lock or give up any draft capital to acquire him. He’d likely command a free agent contract in the two to four million range, which is pretty affordable as far as QB’s go.