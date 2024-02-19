NFL offseason schedule: Free agency is just a few weeks away!

Can the Los Angeles Rams use this offseason to build onto their momentum from the 2023 season where they were a surprise entrant to the playoffs? The Rams and general manager Les Snead made quick work of their rebuild last year, and they’ll hope to continue adding pieces and become a true contender over the next couple of seasons.

The Turf Show Times team will keep you updated on all things Rams 365 days a year, and even though we are into the offseason there will be plenty to discuss about the 2024 version of this team.

Here are the important dates for the Rams as they build out their roster this year:

Franchise tag deadlines:

Feb. 20th - Window to tag opens

Mar. 5th - Franchise/transition tag deadline

Each team has one franchise tag that they can use to retain a player set to hit the free agent market, with some exceptions. Often times this tag is used as a safety net while the team and player work out a long-term deal.

The other 31 teams are allowed to offer a contract to players who have received the franchise tag, but it comes with a lofty price tag: two original first round picks in consecutive years.

The Rams likely won’t use the tag this year, though RG Kevin Dotson could be considered a candidate. The bigger impact to the Rams will be other teams using the tag and limiting the free agent pool, which could take players like Josh Allen (Jaguars) and Brian Burns (Panthers) off the market.

NFL Combine:

The combine is held each year in Indianapolis, Indiana. It’s an important event, not just from a draft perspective, but because teams use it as a sounding board for what’s soon to come in free agency. Agents are often active spreading word on behalf of their clients and seeds are planted for which teams might be interested in certain players.

Feb. 29th - Linebackers & defensive linemen

Mar. 1st - Defensive backs & tight ends

Mar. 2nd - Quarterbacks, wide receivers, & running backs

Mar. 3rd - Offensive linemen

Free Agency:

Blaine Grisak: What is LA’s biggest need in free agency?

The free agency period has been expanded in recent years to include the “legal tampering” period where players often agree to terms on deals but are not able to put pen to paper until the official free agency window opens. There have been instances of players and teams reneging on deals that have not yet been inked.

Mar. 11th - Legal tampering period opens at 9:00am PT

Mar. 13th - New league year beings, free agency window opens

Read: 3 Rams make PFF’s top 100 free agents list

Annual league meeting

Mar. 24-27th

Head coaches, general managers, front office executives, and owners are usually all present at the NFL’s annual league meeting. This event is used to contemplate future rule changes and it’s an opportunity for media to meet with front office execs and owners that we don’t hear from often.

Offseason workout programs

Apr. 1st - Teams with a new head coach can begin

Apr. 15th - Teams with a returning head coach can begin

The NFL gives teams with a first-year head coach an opportunity to get up to speed, as this the largely the first opportunity they’ve had to meet with returning players. The Rams will open up their offseason workouts as early as April 15th. This is mostly a workout period and not much is allowed to happen on the football field.

NFL Draft

This event will be held in Detroit, Michigan this year. The Rams are slated to have their first round pick for the first time since 2016 when they selected QB Jared Goff, but it’d be unlike Snead to hold onto the selection.

Kenneth Arthur: Two defensive positions Rams should target in round one

Apr. 25th - Round one

Apr. 26th - Rounds two & three

Apr. 27th - Rounds four through seven

At the conclusion of the draft teams scramble to sign undrafted free agents. LA has had notable success in this window over the years with the likes of Alaric Jackson, Jonah Williams, Marquise Copland, Troy Hill, Troy Reeder, Christian Rozeboom, Johnny Hekker, Johnny Mundt, and others.