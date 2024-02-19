Don’t expect Rams to use the franchise tag this offseason

The NFL offseason is officially set to begin on Tuesday when the two-week window to use the franchise tag opens. Safety Lamarcus Joyner back in 2018 was the last player to receive the franchise tag by the Los Angeles Rams. Despite needing to retain key players like Kevin Dotson, it would be a surprise if the Rams were one of the teams to utilize the franchise tag this offseason.

The offseason hits the next level on Tuesday, when the two-week franchise tag window opens. For some teams, there's a good reason to apply the tag by the end of this week: https://t.co/o8Cf3oMbkO — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 19, 2024

General manager Les Snead and VP of football and business operations Tony Pastoors are much more likely to remain patient throughout the process. While Kevin Dotson is an important free agent, it doesn’t make a lot of sense to use the franchise tag on him.

Utilizing the franchise tag on Dotson would cost the Rams $21.7M according to OverTheCap. That would make Dotson the third-highest paid right guard in the NFL. It’s also a much higher than any number the Rams would be willing to go with him. Dotson’s current market-value is around the $17M-$18M range which is already higher than the Rams would like to go.

There’s no questioning that Dotson played well in 2023 and he was a big part of the Rams resurgence on the offensive line. With that said, it’s still important that they remain smart and don’t back themselves into a corner. Bringing back Dotson is a priority, but they also don’t want to overpay and break the bank for him. The best thing that the Rams can do here is waiting out the process with a number in mind. This would allow Dotson to hit free agency and find his true market value. Dotson’s side could then give the Rams the opportunity to match or beat any offer if he wants to return to Los Angeles.

Of course, just because a team uses the franchise tag, doesn’t mean that player is committed to playing on that cap number for the season. This would only extend the time period in which both sides could try and come to an extension. Applying the franchise tag would give the Rams and Dotson until the middle of July to try and get a long-term deal done. With that said, if the Rams are willing to use the franchise tag, they would be committing to that $17M-$18M number that they may be trying to avoid.

One thing to keep in mind is the Joe Noteboom situation. If the Rams designate Noteboom as a post-June 1 release, they would save $15M. That $15M wouldn’t be reflected on the cap until June 2. However, if the Rams do opt to use the franchise tag, they would have to eat the $21.7M number in the short-term, but could allocate the money saved from cutting Noteboom to Dotson once that time comes. While the Rams could opt to designate Noteboom as a post-June 1 release, this still isn’t a realistic option.

Dotson would likely be the only player that the Rams would consider for the franchise tag. Jordan Fuller is set to be a free agent, but the cap number for safeties on the franchise tag is $17.2M. That number is way above Fuller’s market-value. The same can be said for cornerback Ahkello Withspoon. A cornerback on the franchise tag would cost $18.4M.

We’ll see what Snead and the Rams end up doing when it comes to the franchise tag. However, it’s likely that they stand pat and wait for the free agency period to open on March 11.