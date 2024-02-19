A Rams free agency mistake is expected to be released

The disaster that was the L.A. Rams 2022 season can be adequately summed up in a microcosm with the free agent signing of Allen Robinson. After many years of the Rams making smart moves in trades and free agency, Robinson’s three-year, $46.5 million contract stands out as arguably the worst. L.A. responded to his abysmal 2022 season by trading him to the Pittsburgh Steelers in April for a seventh round pick swap.

The Steelers re-did Robinson’s contract after he arrived in Pittsburgh and the team is expected to release him for cap savings following a 2023 season that was even worse than the one in L.A..

With cuts to Allen Robinson & Mason Cole (moves I expect to be happening soon), the #Steelers will save close to 15 million putting them about 11 million under the cap. With many contracts they can restructure, I expect them to have well over 20 million to play with in Free… pic.twitter.com/M7ZynlCWLu — Trey Carney (@CarneyMedia) February 13, 2024

Robinson played in all 17 games and even though he had 771 snaps (72% of the team’s total and over 200 more than his one season with the Rams), the veteran receiver only caught 34 passes for 280 yards and no touchdowns. Robinson’s 16.5 yards per game is half as many as he had in 2022 and he might have been the worst starting wide receiver in the NFL on this side of Jonathan Mingo.

Though he is only 30, it would seem as though Allen Robinson has nothing left to give.

His last good season came in 2020 with the Chicago Bears, when Robinson had 102 catches for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns. In his last three seasons combined, Robinson has 105 catches for 1,029 yards and four touchdowns. He is averaging only 6.2 yards per target and 9.8 yards per catch, but he has earned $20.5 million over the past two seasons.

The Steelers save $10 million by releasing Robinson, making the move all but guaranteed. L.A. had to pay $21.45 million in dead cap money to not have Allen Robinson in 2023, but the Rams thrived with the much cheaper and much better receiver in Puka Nacua.