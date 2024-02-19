Random Ramsdom: Quentin Lake compares himself to this active NFL player

The Los Angeles Rams had a number of players step-up and or show real flashes this past season. Quentin Lake may be considered one of those players. Head coach, Sean McVay, gave him some high praise during the season. Lake recently compared himself to Kyle Hamilton. Lake does express some humbleness in the comparison, but he seems to feel that he can improve and he’s already doing some things similar to how the Baltimore Ravens use Hamilton. What do you think of that comparison? Is it fair, or does he have more work to do before he can compare himself to Hamilton?

In an interview with the LAFB Network at the Super Bowl, Lake talked about how many different positions he played, which he enjoyed. “At first it was dime linebacker, or dime money, dime DB. Then it was safety, then it was nickel in one package, then nickel, then safety, and then safety and nickel in the same game,” he said. “Lake was proud to play so many different spots, especially knowing it was because the coaching staff trusted him. They showed a lot of confidence in Lake by deploying him in various roles, knowing he could handle the different responsibilities. He saw his role as being similar to the one standout defender Kyle Hamilton plays in Baltimore for the Ravens. “It was good. It was honestly an honor to show, one, my versatility. But honestly, how much the coaches trusted me,” he said. “That was a big thing. How the coaches trusted me to move from safety to nickel, or nickel to safety within a game. But a lot of it comes down to film study, like I said, having the coaches trust you. It was fun being in different spots. My football comparison, not that I want to compare myself to somebody, but really, like Kyle Hamilton, what he was doing on the Ravens defense. I feel like I had a similar role to what he was doing, on the Rams defense. Being able to blitz, cover, be back there coming out of the half, coming out of the middle of the field. It was fun, it was a good time.”

“Using NFL Mock Draft Database, fans can sort through the prospects teams frequently match with Los Angeles and easily find said mock drafts for additional content. For example, risers in the draft class can be identified, such as Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell being labeled as a “trendy pick.” Cooper DeJean, Cornerback, Iowa – 12.6 percent Adding to the intrigue is DeJean’s somewhat low mock draft market share. Despite being taken 12.6 percent of the time, that’s a lower mark than several other teams, including the Buffalo Bills and LSU receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (14.7 percent). This means that Los Angeles is in a unique position given their assortment of needs and how this class may fall. DeJean offers a well-rounded set of athletic gifts that may set him apart as this cornerback class races to the podium. Headlining one of the nation’s best defenses, DeJean has the versatility to play outside, inside, or safety at the next level.”

“Skowronek has lined up virtually at every spot in the Rams offense at one time or another. Despite that versatility, and a career catch rate of 62.4%, Skowronek has only been targeted 93 times (100 if you factor in playoff games) and caught 58 passes (3 more in postseason) for 575 yards and one touchdown. Despite the fact that the team traded away WR Van Jefferson and fought through the absence of WR Cooper Kupp, Skowronek’s workload on offense plummeted in 2023. While I believe his proficiency on special teams will put him in line for a contract after the 2024 season ends, there is simply too much uncertainty for the team to seek locking him in with an extension. Extension verdict: None will be offered this year. WR Tutu Atwell Fans are still a bit befuddled with the addition of WR Tutu Atwell with the 57th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. While the vitriol aimed at the player has subsided substantially, the confusion over why the Rams reached for the 5-foot-9 165-pound wide receiver out of Louisville is still a bit of a mystery. Of course, that same year the team signed free agent WR Desean Jackson, and the hope for the offense to show up as a quick strike scoring machine was never more plain to see than when the roster boasted Jackson, Atwell, and WR Van Jefferson.”