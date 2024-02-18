Which of these 2 defensive positions makes most sense for Rams in first round?

Over at NFL Mock Draft Database, which compiles and averages all the mock drafts and big boards, the most common first round pick for the L.A. Rams is Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean. Though it was some of his basketball highlights that went a little viral recently, DeJean could end up as the best cornerback in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Should the Rams take him, a different corner, or an edge rusher if they end up going with defense on the first pick? That seems to be the dividing line on most mock drafts.

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean had some crazy basketball highlights!



This season he led the nation in pick-sixes with 3 (5 total INT’s on the season) @cdejean23 pic.twitter.com/FoLgekQgnp — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) January 5, 2023

Kyle Stackpole at CBS Sports has the Rams selecting Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse. NFL.com’s Dan Parr went with UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu. And Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar has Alabama edge Dallas Turner falling all the way to 19 for the Rams. Those three stand out as the top three edge rushers in the class and L.A.’s defense lacks a premier player to put opposite of Byron Young next season, unless Ochaun Mathis or Nick Hampton really break out unexpectedly.

Cornerback is also an area of need for the Rams, especially with Ahkello Witherspoon as a free agent.

San Diego Union Tribune’s Eddie Brown has the Rams picking DeJean, a 6’1, 2019 lb corner who could run a sub-4.4 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. Another popular name is Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell, who Walter Football recently mocked to L.A..

Terrion Arnold, Nate Wiggins, Kool-Aid McKinstry, and Ennis Rakestraw are other corners who usually or sometimes get mocked in the first round.

Of course, this isn’t to rule out offensive tackles, quarterbacks, or any other position entirely. There are no safeties or linebackers who get first round buzz and defensive tackle, what few there are, wouldn’t seem to be in the cards this year. So if the Rams do go defense, should they go cornerback or edge?

They can’t go wrong with either if that player is a hit.