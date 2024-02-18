Hey Rams fans! Show us your mock draft

There’s not a lot of Los Angeles Rams breaking news on a holiday weekend. So, how about some light entertainment for a sleepy Sunday? I’m proposing a mock draft to see what the forum community thinks about how the Rams should play out the 2024 NFL Draft.

Keeping it very simple, if there are enough responses, I will write a follow up article with the consensus results and/or thoughts and trends. I‘ll lay down some simple rules that would make it easier to have clear-cut results. LOL. I’m not interested in being a baby sitter/moderator, so if you don’t want to follow the guidelines, then don’t, you’re not going to get a rise out of me.

Let’s use one database and simulator. I think that NFL Mock Draft Database keeps their board fairly well updated and is simple to use. It will keep us all on the same page. Select only the Los Angeles Rams. Choose all seven rounds. Use the pre-draft order. Leave the trades for the L.A. braintrust, let’s just try to get a handle on the current number of picks. When posting your drafts to TST, add the NMDM grades if you like, or leave them off. They are just reflections of how they rank players.

If it tickles you, give as much context to the selections as you wish. Did you go best player available, team needs, or just who you like. I would prefer one draft per reader, just for bookkeeping sake, but if the mood strikes you, feel free to do as many as you want. As long as the article stays up on the top of the page, I will keep a running track and post some totals and results.

You’re on the clock!