Random Ramsdom: LA a hot pick for the Super Bowl next year?

The Los Angeles Rams weren't expected (by some not all!) to do much this past season. Instead they made the playoffs. Once they got in the argument could be made that they had as good a shot to reach the Super Bowl as any. This coming year the expectations (and this can change) should be high. It looks like some folks as ESPN are expecting the Rams to go quite far.



“Expectations are already higher for the Rams now than they were this time last year, and two ESPN experts even believe they can make a run to the Super Bowl. ESPN polled 11 experts for their 2024 predictions and Jeremy Fowler and Field Yates picked the Rams to go to the Super Bowl (and lose). Fowler picked the Bills to beat the Rams in the Super Bowl, while Yates took the Chiefs to threepeat with a win over the Rams in the big game. Jeremy Fowler, national NFL writer:Bills over Rams. Although Buffalo was a better team than Kansas City in the 2023 divisional round, it found a way to lose. The Bills will break through, and this might be the last season to do it because of looming roster/cap constraints. The Rams are trending up on offense and finally have the cap space and draft capital to improve their defense for one more run. Field Yates, NFL analyst:Chiefs over Rams. The Chiefs hardly need an explanation here, while the Rams are poised for a significant step forward, as Los Angeles is equipped with draft capital (the team hasn’t made a first-round pick since 2016 but has one this year) and is armed with cap space after operating almost exclusively around the margins an offseason ago. The Rams were close to upsetting the Lions in the wild-card round and were one of the hottest teams in the NFL entering the playoffs, but they came up just short in a thrilling game against Detroit.”

“In a recent episode of The Herd Live with Colin Cowherd, he made his predictions for the winners of each division next season. And for the NFC West, he picked the Los Angeles Rams to finish on top. The team finished second in the division only behind the team who came out of the NFC and made the Super Bowl, the San Francisco 49ers. And while the talent that the Niners have may be daunting, the Rams had a stellar second half to their season this past year, and that should give the team some confidence heading into next year. After the Rams’ bye week in Week 10, the team only had one loss, and that was a tough overtime loss to the winners of the AFC North and one of the favorites to make the Super Bowl at the time, the Baltimore Ravens.”

“In a recent article by Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay, he outlines five trades that could be made in an effort to keep Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs from winning their third straight championship. In one of the trades, the Los Angeles Rams would send their franchise defensive tackle Aaron Donald to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for the No. 18 and No. 80 overall pick this upcoming draft. “The Cincinnati Bengals are the only AFC team to have beaten the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs over the last five years... the Bengals have most of the pieces in place to make another run next season,” Kay writes. “Donald is one of the few players capable of collapsing the pocket seemingly at will, and he would help Cincinnati execute the same type of plan for stopping Patrick Mahomes that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers provided the league when they handed him his lone Super Bowl loss three years ago.”