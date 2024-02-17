Sean McVay is chasing this former Ram’s head coach for franchise’s most wins

Sean McVay has an overall record of 70-45 as the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams. The only Ram’s head coach with more wins than McVay is former Ram’s head coach, John Robinson. Robinson’s final record with the Rams was 75-68 which he compiled through the 1983 and 1991 seasons. McVay has been LA’s leading man since 2017. The rules of the NFL have changed since Robinson was in charge, and there are now 17 game seasons, but either way both coaches stand with winning records and at least 70 wins. That’s impressive.

With Mcvay being only five games away from tying Robinson, and six games away from being the all time winningest head coach in Ram’s history, I would expect that we hear Robinson’s name more than once this year. I want to shoutout my mom who was the one to give me the idea for this article. Robinson was just a bit before my time. Do any of you remember Robinson? Did you have a positive impression of him?

Some fun facts.

Robinson’s first player drafted in his regime was Eric Dickerson, one of the greatest Ram’s players of all time. Robinson during his time in the NFL also served as an assistant to John Madden. Robinson apparently even had Jeff Fisher on his own Ram’s staff at one point. Fisher would eventually have his chance as the Ram’s head coach too. Fisher did not have a winning record during that time, but it’s a great story that Fisher was an assistant and eventualy got a shot at head coach for the same team. Raheem Morris with the Atlanta Falcons, anyone?

The history of the Rams, whether it’s in Cleveland, LA, St. Louis and back to LA (did I miss any other places?) is rich. John Robinson remains a part of that deep history whether McVay breaks his record or not. Though McVay may be primed to pass 75 wins this season, and that does speak to his greatness, McVay’s greatness doesn’t take away from the successes of Robinson. Robinson should be on the Mt. Rushmore of Ram’s leading men. I hope if McVay breaks the record that we can all enjoy it, but also take a moment to remember the great John Robinson. Once a Ram always a Ram.