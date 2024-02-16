What is the Rams biggest need heading into free agency?

Despite a strong 2023 season, the Los Angeles Rams have several needs throughout the roster. Prioritizing these needs will be key to having a successful offseason. For example, a pass rush should help the secondary, but how much from an asset standpoint should Les Snead and co. still invest on the backend of the defense? With Kevin Dotson’s return not a guarantee, there are needs on the offensive line, but can the Rams find a replacement for cheaper?

Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic chimed in on the Rams side of things and had this to say,

“It’s a tough call between cornerback and outside linebacker. Veteran corner Ahkello Witherspoon may have played himself into a contract elsewhere, and there is little consistency among other younger players. Meanwhile, the Rams have pieces of their pass rush in place between Aaron Donald, Kobie Turner and Byron Young — but are missing an experienced outside rusher to make the group more cohesive. A great pass rush can fix a lot of issues in the secondary, so I’ll pick that as the position with the “edge” in roster needs rankings for a team that has quite a few.”

It’s hard to argue with Rodrigue. Edge rusher has to be priority number one this offseason and the Rams should have every opportunity to fill that need. With the potential for a lot of cap space, they may be able to sign a player like Brian Burns in free agency. If they miss out on a player in free agency, they could draft a player like Laiatu Latu with the 19th overall pick. There will be opportunity to add a star-level play on the edge to pair with Aaron Donald as well as take some pressure off of Byron Young on the other side.

While it’s true that the Rams also need a cornerback, the best way to help a secondary is with a pass-rush. Los Angeles may be able to get away with a second or third-round cornerback in addition to a mid-level free agent if they are able to produce a pass-rush that can put some pressure on the quarterback.

There are some needs on offense, especially up front on the offensive line. With that said, Snead has proven in the past that he’s capable to identifying talent here and improvising when needed That’s exactly what the Rams did with both Kevin Dotson and Austin Corbett.

It’s going to be difficult for the Rams to improve their defense how they want to this offseason if they are not able to generate some pressure on the edge. Whether it’s free agency or the draft, that has to be priority number one.