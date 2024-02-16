Random Ramsom: Eric Henderson seems very excited for his opporunity at USC

The Los Angeles Rams are going to have to keep adding coaches and staff and there still could be some more losses and moves along the way. Eric Henderson was seemingly a huge loss for the Rams. It will be interesting to see if Chris Shula was the right call as the new defensive coordinator for the Rams or not. Do you think LA should have givin Henderson the promotion? Thank you to all of our readers and commentors! I am already looking forward to the new season haha, but it’s also nice to make time for some other things on Sundays (like baseball soon enough). Please comment on whatever you’d like and have a great day!
Eric Henderson says leaving Rams for USC job ‘was a no-brainer’ (sports.yahoo.com)
“Eric Henderson joined the Rams as their defensive line coach in 2019 and immediately became a beloved member of Sean McVay’s coaching staff. Shortly after the Rams’ season ended with their loss to the Lions, Henderson was hired by USC as their co-defensive coordinator.
It was a shocking loss for the Rams, who had one of the best defensive lines in football under Henderson’s guidance over the last five years. With Raheem Morris being viewed as a head coaching candidate, some even saw Henderson as a potential replacement as the Rams’ defensive coordinator.
On Thursday, Henderson spoke with members of the media and said joining USC’s staff was “a no-brainer” for him, seeking the next challenge in his career.
“It just made sense, he said.”
6 Rams who exceeded expectations in 2023 (ramswire)
“The coaching staff liked Williams a lot leading up to the 2022 season but he was injured during the offseason and then injured his ankle in Week 1, so he never really got a chance to prove himself. That opportunity came in 2023 when he unseated Cam Akers as the starting back and went on to lead the NFL in rushing yards per game.
Even the biggest believers in Williams couldn’t have seen a season with 1,144 yards rushing and 15 total touchdowns coming. He exceeded all expectations and put himself on the map as one of the best running backs in football.”
When LA Rams can purchase Rams Park in Earth City for $1 (ksdk)
“ST. LOUIS — The clock could be ticking on local ownership of the Earth City practice facility built for the then-St. Louis Rams.
The now Los Angeles Rams can purchase the 27-acre property, appraised by St. Louis County at $24.4 million, for $1 on or after Oct. 21, according to records obtained through an open-records request from the facility’s owner, a state-created entity called the Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority (RSA). The RSA also owns the Rams’ former stadium, the Dome at America’s Center downtown.”
