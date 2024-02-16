Should Rams partner Kyren Williams with Joe Mixon in free agency?

When Kyren Williams missed four games to injury in 2023, the L.A. Rams had a difficult time replacing his production. There was no replicating what Williams brought to the offense as Royce Freeman and Darrell Henderson were unexciting options in his absence.

Should Williams miss extended time again next season, there should be a suitable option on the depth chart just to be safe. LA should swing for the fences in free agency and try to sign Joe Mixon if he’s made available.

At this time, the Bengals themselves have not indicated they are planning to move from Mixon. Rumors regarding his future in Cincinnati have been swirling the last two offseasons. Jay Morrison of Pro Football Network reported on February 15, “the expectation is that Mixon will not be back.”

The dynamic running back has laughed off the rumors, seemingly trying to deny them.

Lmao y’all said this last year too ‍♂️

That’s behavior https://t.co/hK9nNbYxUy — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) February 15, 2024

Hypothetically speaking, assuming those rumors are proven true, Mixon could make sense in Hollywood.

The Oklahoma product is coming off a 1,034-yard, nine touchdown campaign. Per Cincy Jungle’s Jason Marcum, Mixon has 1,571 rushes for 6,412 yards (4.1 avg) and 49 touchdowns while catching 283 passes for 2,139 yards (7.6 avg) and 13 scores in 97 career games (88 starts). Mixon has four 1,000-yard campaigns to his name and rarely fumbles.

Seeing a lot of the cut Joe Mixon from the Bengals. This man just ran 1,034 yards and got 9TDs last season in a gameplan that mainly was checkdowns and screens. Mixon was strong in 2023. #NFL pic.twitter.com/caRD7DO6uJ — dN Street (@dNstreeeet) February 15, 2024

You know who doesn’t?



Joe Mixon.



Only 6 fumbles on 1,801 career touches.



— Cody Crabtree |o| (@crabtree_cody) February 12, 2024

The Pro Bowl rusher will probably not command a high contract as he’ll be entering the 2024 season at 28 years old. Given the hesitancy to splurge on running backs around the league, Mixon should come relatively cheap to most teams that are interested in him. There could be one or two teams dumb enough to give him an absurd deal, yet LA would know better than to do that.

According to Over the Cap, the Rams will have around $27.7 million in cap space. That is a decent amount of money for a team that had been backed into a corner due to a lack of cap space the last couple offseasons. Besides, Mixon could function as a backup quarterback in case the front office fails to re-sign Carson Wentz.

2 years ago today: Joe Mixon became the first Sooner (who started and ended his career at OU) to throw a TD pass in the Super Bowl.



Mixon became just the third running back ever to throw a TD pass in the Super Bowl.



He had just one other attempt in his college and NFL career… pic.twitter.com/rUcvKR7yxc — The REF (@KREFsports) February 13, 2024

Yes, I’m kidding. I recognize a good number of Rams fans will be turned off by the idea of the team signing an RB when there are other needs to be prioritized. That is a fair and valid argument and one that I don’t exactly disagree with.

However, if LA has any intentions of running the ball down the throats of their NFC counterparts, this is a move that must be made. It doesn’t have to be Mixon but he may be too good to pass up as a complement to Williams.