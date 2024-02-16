Should Rams take a swing and trade for this star edge rusher?

The Los Angeles Rams will need to find a way to address the edge rusher position on defense this offseason as it remains one of the biggest needs on the roster. They’ll need to find a way to address this in free agency, the draft, or of course the trade market. Out of these options, free agency in preferred as a draft prospect could take time to develop, whereas a free agent signing has already gone through those early-career bumps.

As it stands, the free agent market for edge rushers looks pretty good. Players such as Brian Burns, Josh Allen, Joshua Uche, and others currently set to hit free agency. With that said, the players available in free agency could look a lot different in a month than they do now, especially as teams begin to use the franchise tag. That could be the case with elite players such as Burns and Allen which would take those two off the market. In that scenario, it certainly changes the picture in what the Rams are able to do in free agency.

If the Rams are looking to get a veteran pass-rusher, exploring the trade market is something that Les Snead has shown a willingness to do. This is how the Rams acquired Dante Fowler Jr. back in 2018 and Von Miller in 2021. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport earlier this week, one player that could be available is Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick.

Sources: #Eagles All-Pro edge rusher Haason Reddick has received permission to seek a trade following another disruptive season featuring double digit sacks. The 29-year old with 27 sacks over two seasons in Philly could land elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/WxIGTac24M — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 11, 2024

Per Rapoport, the Eagles have given Reddick permission to seek a trade. Reddick is in the final year of a three-year deal with a cap-hit of $21.3M. If the Rams were to trade for Reddick, they would acquire $15.5M of that cap-hit. That $15.5M is likely cheaper than what it would cost for the Rams to sign a Burns or an Allen.

With all of this being said, Reddick reportedly told Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report that he never requested a trade and that he wants to stay in Philadelphia.

Just spoke to #Eagles All-Pro pass-rusher Haason Reddick, who tells me he never requested a trade and he wants to stay in Philadelphia. “I would like to get an extension done here at home. At no point did I ever tell the organization I want to be traded.”



Reddick has one year… pic.twitter.com/qLsJpWYrG9 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 13, 2024

There are a few things to keep in mind here. The report from Rapoport likely came directly from the Eagles side as Reddick’s agent looks to get him a new contract. As mentioned, Reddick is in the final year of a three-year deal and could be looking for a new contract. The Schultz report came directly from Reddick himself without the complications of the business side between team and agent.

Just because Reddick says that he didn’t request a trade doesn’t mean that his agent didn’t or that the Eagles aren’t trying to get him off of the books and clear some cap space. The Eagles pass-rusher could absolutely be available despite Reddick stating that he himself didn’t request a trade.

The question here becomes what would a trade for Reddick look like and is he a fit? What makes Burns and Allen intriguing options are that they are 25 and 26 years old. These are players in the middle of their prime and could take the torch from Aaron Donald as the star of the Rams defense. That’s not the case for other free agents such as Danielle Hunter who is 29 and will turn 30 next season. The same can be said for Reddick who turns 30 in September. If the Rams are looking for a younger pass rusher, Reddick doesn’t necessarily fit that bill and would probably be looking for another 2-3 year contract upon being traded.

Trading for a player like Reddick makes sense if the Rams are able to keep him on a one year deal and then pair that move with drafting an edge rusher in the first round. This would allow the rookie to develop while working in a rotation alongside Byron Young who was drafted in the third round and spent last year developing. Again, however, the reason for a trade out of Philadelphia would be because Reddick doesn’t have financial security. It’s unlikely he would get traded somewhere without a pre-agreed extension or understanding that an extension would get done.

The next piece of this is the cost. Realistically, adding Reddick shouldn’t require giving up too much given the contract and age of the player. Edge rushers do tend to be more expensive simply because of the position. Relatively speaking, Reddick is affordable. The Eagles don’t have a pick in the fourth round pick or anything after round five in the 2024 draft. Giving up the Raheem Morris compensatory pick or a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2025 draft may be an option here. Last season, the San Francisco 49ers gave up a compensatory third-round pick to acquire Chase Young.

Reddick has 10 sacks in each of the last four seasons and he had 67 pressures in 2023. That number would have led Rams edge rushers last season. A trade to the Rams would also put Reddick back in the NFC West where he started his career with the Arizona Cardinals.

This isn’t to say that Reddick should be the Rams’ ‘plan a’ at edge rusher this offseason. However, if Burns and Allen get franchise tagged and the free agent talent pool is a lot thinner than originally thought, considering Reddick as an option is something that the Rams front office will certainly keep in mind.