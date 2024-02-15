CBS Sports expects Rams to take a major leap forward in 2024

The L.A. Rams took a remarkable step forward following a dismal 5-12 campaign and rebounded by going 10-7 this season. Is the best still yet to come for the Rams?

Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports seems to think so as he pegged LA as one of five teams expected to take a major leap in 2024. Los Angeles was included alongside the Texans, Bengals, Packers and Colts.

Kerr expects the Rams to compete for the NFC West crown next year despite playing in the same division as the 49ers, who are the reigning conference champs. Here is what the analyst had to say in his February 14 article:

“Los Angeles nailed the 2023 draft with Puka Nacua, along with Kobie Turner and Byron Young on a revamped defensive line. General manager Les Snead has made the most of his draft picks over the last two seasons, and the Rams own six picks in the first five rounds this year (first-round pick for first time since 2016). There’s still some retooling in the secondary for the Rams and they need to see if Carson Wentz can be salvaged in case Stafford goes down. If Stafford stays healthy, the Rams have a shot at the NFC West title for the first time in three years.”

LA finished ‘23 on a 7-1 run in the regular season despite starting the season 3-6. Offensively, Sean McVay’s squad was dominant after the bye as they averaged 28.3 points and 385.6 yards in the final eight games compared to 19.8 points and 335.9 yards averaged in the first nine weeks.

The Rams won’t be surprising the NFL world as they did this season. However, there’s enough firepower on hand to expect the momentum to carry over into 2024. Assuming Matthew Stafford can stay healthy as Kerr noted, this team will be competing for more than a division title.

I fully expect LA can make a run at the NFC Championship. A Super Bowl berth is likely a year away, but a deep playoff run is not out of the question. Anyone who watched the Rams in the second half of the season knows what they’re capable of.