Seahawks steal a Rams coach and make a big decision at quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly keeping Geno Smith—for now—and have also added a new pass game coordinator to run the offense in 2024. One who will be familiar to die-hard Rams fans and surely Sean McVay, as L.A. is losing yet another assistant coach in the offseason, this time pass game specialist Jake Peetz.

Peetz will be the pass game coordinator under new Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

The #Seahawks are hiring #Rams pass game specialist Jake Peetz as their pass game coordinator, sources say. Peetz, the former offensive coordinator at LSU, was a candidate for the #Buccaneers’ OC job.



Now heads to Seattle to join Mike Macdonald and Ryan Grubb. pic.twitter.com/UqcQ6h1Jwo — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 15, 2024

The 38-year-old Peetz has been coaching at some level since 2006 and got his first NFL job with the Jaguars in 2012. He met McVay when Washington hired him as an offensive quality control coach in 2014 and joined the Rams staff in 2022 as a pass game specialist. After two seasons with the Rams, Peetz is now headed to Seattle to run a brand new offense under Grubb, who was previously the offensive coordinator at the University of Washington in the last two years.

As far as the quarterback Peetz will be guiding, the Seahawks will guarantee Geno Smith’s salary when he’s on the roster on Friday. That doesn’t preclude Seattle from trading the quarterback as he has a low $12.7 million base salary in 2024, but the odds went up significantly that the Seahawks won’t be making a change at the position this year.

Losing Peetz is yet another loss for McVay’s staff: Raheem Morris, Jimmy Lake, Eric Henderson, Zac Robinson, Nick Caley, KJ Black, Nick Jones, and Jeremy Springer have all left for promotions and new roles in the last month.