5 mock draft scenarios: What should Rams do to take next step?

The Los Angeles Rams enter another important draft season in which they’ll have to add premier talent to the roster if they are going to make a push at another Super Bowl title with Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald. Below are five different mock draft scenarios in the first three-rounds that lay out a few of the possibilities that Les Snead will have to consider.

Scenario 1: Fix the defense

19th overall: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

52nd overall: LB Payton Wilson, NC State

83rd overall: S Cole Bishop, Utah

100th overall: WR Malachi Corley

The Rams have to be able to re-build the defense this offseason and the best place to do that is going to be in the draft. It would not be a surprise if the Rams spend multiple day one and day two picks on that side of the ball. In this scenario, I have the Rams getting a legitimate starting outside cornerback in Cooper DeJean and pair him with a starting safety in Cole Bishop in the third round. In the middle, the Rams take Payton Wilson who does have some injury concerns, but is a legitimate cover linebacker to pair next to Ernest Jones. This may be a little defense heavy, but it shows what the Rams can do in the first three rounds to help that side of the ball.

Scenario 2: Building for the present, but eye on the future

19th overall: QB JJ McCarthy, Michigan

52nd overall: iOL Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

83rd overall: CB Max Melton, Rutgers

100th overall: S Cole Bishop, Utah

Not many would be happy with a quarterback taken at 19 overall. With that said, it is an option that needs to be on the table. Taking a quarterback now and allowing them to develop extends the Rams’ window post-Stafford. The Rams still get Stafford some help with Van Plan at center which is an immediate upgrade. Melton may not be the caliber of cornerback the Rams need this offseason, but he’s an immediate starter on the outside while Bishop adds to the safety rotation.

Scenario 3: Trade up for the franchise-caliber player

Rams trade pick 19, 100, and 2024 2nd to Bears for pick 9

9th overall: OT Olu Fashanu, Penn State

52nd overall: CB TJ Tampa, Iowa Sate

83rd overall: TE Theo Johnson, Penn State

The 100th overall pick gives the Rams some flexibility when it comes to having the ability to trade up in the first-round if needed. In this scenario, the Rams give up that pick plus their second-round selection next year to move up and get a blue-chip left tackle. With the number one overall pick, the trade might make sense for Chicago as they already select in the top-5. This would give them an opportunity to gather more future assets. The trade doesn’t hurt too much as the Rams pair Fashanu with a starting cornerback on the outside and some depth at tight end.

Scenario 4: Trade down for more assets

Rams trade pick 19 and 100 to Texans for pick 23, 86, and 124

23rd overall: OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

52nd overall: EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington

83rd overall: TE Ben Sinnott, Kansas State

86th overall: CB Josh Newton, TCU

124th overall: WR Roman Wilson, Michigan

The preference for most fans will be to trade down from the 19th overall pick. Depending on what the board looks like in the first round, that will absolutely be an option for the Rams. It’s not likely that Snead stands pat one way or the other in the first round. In this scenario, the Rams get a starting left tackle with a high ceiling, an upgrade at EDGE, a blocking tight end and then some starting potential at wide receiver and cornerback. After Wilson dominated at the Senior Bowl, it would be interesting to see him in a Sean McVay offense.

Scenario 5: Offense over everything

19th overall: WR Keon Coleman, Florida State

52nd overall: iOL Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

86th overall: RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

100th overall: CB Chau Smith-Wade, Washington State

While the Rams need defense, it wouldn’t shock many people if McVay did look to add to the offensive side of the ball. Keon Coleman is a play-maker on offense and adds some needed explosiveness to the wide receiver room. Allen meanwhile would make a great 1-2 punch with Kyren Williams. In the second round, the Rams grab Cooper Beebe to play left guard and move Steve Avila to center. Wrapping it up, the Rams still get some upside at cornerback with Smith-Wade.