Random Ramsdom: See some new coaches and staff Sean McVay is adding

Each year Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams see a number of talented coaches walk away for jobs elsewhere. It can be dissapointing because McVay, the players and the fans can grow attached to certain coaches, but coaches moving on for new positions is inevitable. The exciting news is that with every vacancy comes an opportunity for LA to add some fresh faces. We have some links below about John Streicher and Chili Davis both joining McVay and the Rams.

We also have one link featuring Kyle Shanahan expressing that he doesn’t foresee major changes to his staff, and another link sharing the news that Steve Wilks, defenisve coordinator, has been fired by the San Francisco 49ers. Gotta love the NFL.

“Streicher was hired in 2018 and first served as the assistant to the head coach for two years before moving to coordinator of football development for three seasons and then director of football administration in 2023. Streicher got a taste of head-coaching duty during his stint with the Titans. After Vrabel tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of a 2021 preseason game, forcing him to miss the contest, Streicher handled game decisions, managing playtime and communication with coaches for the contest.”

Threading some of our favorite cards for you to send out. xoxo, Admin pic.twitter.com/cqG3fJmFml — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 14, 2024

“The Los Angeles Rams have lost several coaches this offseason, which is an annual tradition for Sean McVay’s staff. Among them was Jeremy Springer, the Rams’ assistant special teams coordinator. He left to become the Patriots’ special teams coordinator, opening up a spot in Chase Blackburn’s group in Los Angeles. The Rams have filled the role of assistant special teams coach by hiring former Kansas State special teams quality control coach Chili Davis. The news was first reported by Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, and it’s been confirmed in Davis’ bio on Twitter where he wrote “Assistant ST @RamsNFL”.”

“When asked about the past performance and future employment of defensive coordinator Steve Wilks with the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan gave a blanket statement about his coaching staff. “I haven’t talked to anybody yet,” he said when asked a follow-up question on Wilks’ future after an unclear first response. “So yeah, I expect all our coaches to be back.” That presumably includes Wilks, although Shanahan declined to go into specifics about any assistant coach in particular.”

Aaron Donald letting the Niners know what they're missing (via aarondonald99/IG) pic.twitter.com/hxqYGaM3XV — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) February 12, 2024

“FEB 14 WILKS OUT IN SAN FRAN According to multiple reports, the San Francisco 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan have fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. The firing comes just days after the 49ers fell in Super Bowl LXIII to the Kansas City Chiefs. In that game, the Chiefs amassed 455 yards of offense and outscored the 49ers 22-9 in the second half of regulation and overtime.”

“Coach Sean McVay did a sensational job getting a roster filled with rookies and newcomers to mesh together for an impressive midseason turnaround,” Gilberto Manzano wrote. “The Los Angeles Rams still have [Matthew] Stafford, Aaron Donald, and Cooper Kupp, but a dominant rookie class that featured wide receiver Puka Nacua was instrumental in helping Los Angeles return to the playoffs.” It would be impossible to explain the Rams’ re-ascension into relevancy without acknowledging its core of young players.”

We are heartbroken by the senseless and tragic violence that took place today. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and the Kansas City community. https://t.co/NOjjRFlUXM — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 15, 2024

I try to keep these positive, but it’s important to acknowledge real life too. Hopefully people can use this tragedy as a moment to try and band together and not a moment to pull us further apart. I wish had something better to say. Stay safe, think of those who are less fortunate, and please try to enjoy your day.