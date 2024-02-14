How much cap value do Rams get with Puka Nacua, Kobie Turner on rookie deals?

No team in the NFL had more players who showed more improvement, or certain players who shored more improvement, than the 2023 Los Angeles Rams. Having these surprisingly valuable players on rookie contracts will help Les Snead and Tony Pastoors be able to spend more money on veterans in the next 2-3 years, so get ready to go back to normalcy with the Rams:

They’re about to SPEND.

There is a huge emphasis every year on landing a “star quarterback on a rookie contract” in order to enjoy cap savings that can help teams win the Super Bowl, but money is money. It doesn’t matter if it comes from the quarterback or someone else, it’s just that quarterbacks make the most and present the highest opportunity for value on a single player.

Lucky for the Rams they have more than one ridiculously valuable player going into the 2024 season.

WR Puka Nacua

2024 salary cap hit: $0.976m

2025 salary cap hit: $1.09m

Potential Cap Value: $23 million per season, 2024-2025 (Total: $46 million)

There is no question in my mind that Puka Nacua is a top-10 receiver in the NFL right now and if he was a free agent in 2024, would earn a contract that is at least comparable to the three-year, $71.55 million that Deebo Samuel got in 2022. Now, this is more complicated than I’m making it sound because players do not get paid after one season so there’s no precedent made for how hesitant teams would be to pay a guy until he’s “proved it” for another year or two, but this is the guess I have to make.

For example, if for some reason the NFL changed the rules and you were told that the Rams had to franchise tag Puka in order to keep him wouldn’t that be an automatic “Yes”?

The WR franchise tag is projected for $21.6 million in 2024. If they had to tag him two years in a row, the average of the two years would be over $23 million.

No good deed goes unpunished for Puka Nacua. pic.twitter.com/YBGsf1LoPp — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) February 13, 2024

The 10th-highest paid WR for 2024 cap hits is DK Metcalf at $24.5 million (Puka is better than Metcalf) but even if we release a couple of players in the top-10 like Mike Williams and Tyler Lockett, the 10th-highest cap hit would still be Terry McLaurin at $24.1 million.

I strongly believe that Puka Nacua is worth the market rate of $24-$26 million per season for any receiver who hasn’t reset the market like Tyreek Hill, who has a pretty fake number of $30 million per season. Though Puka wouldn’t make as much as Justin Jefferson or Ja’Marr Chase (he might be better than Chase though), he should be firmly in the camp of $24-$25 million per season.

The Rams will get him for $1 million per season over the next two years.

Puka has already earned his Proven Performance Escalator bonus, which will give him a considerable raise in year four. Until then, it looks like L.A. is getting a net surplus value of around $22-$24 million per season because they have Puka in 2024 and 2025.

DT Kobie Turner

2024 salary cap hit: $1.26 million

2025 salary cap hit: $1.47 million

Potential Cap Value: $16 million per season (Total: $32 million)

Turner should also hit his Proven Performance Escalator and get a raise in year four, but in both cases the Rams might extend him and Puka before they play on that season. It will only help the player agents in negotiations. However, if Puka has a good run in the next two years, he should be paid between year three and year four.

Turner is not as cut and dry.

Many people want to see what Kobie Turner can do without Aaron Donald—or at least, they want to feel confident that Turner can be productive without the best defensive tackle of all-time by his side—and are skeptical of his ability to be a top-10 or top-15 defensive tackle for the long-term. Donald may only play one or two more seasons, which makes it more complicated when Turner is hitting his contract year in 2026 or free agency in 2027 if he hasn’t played without AD.

Still, even after acknowledging that Turner is not on the level of the top-10 defensive tackles in the NFL like Jeffery Simmons or Christian Wilkins, he doesn’t have to be there in order to give at least $10 million in surplus value on his rookie contract. Without being as good as Vita Vea or Jonathan Allen, Turner is still better than Dre’Mont Jones or Zach Allen.

Those players signed contracts valued just over $17 million per season in 2023. They had worse resumes in four years than Turner has in just one year. Say all you want about Turner benefiting from Donald, he was better than Dre’Mont Jones, he should be asking for at least $15 million per season if he was a free agent...which luckily for the Rams, he’s not.

I would put him at a minimum of getting $15 million in surplus value over the next two seasons if he continues to play like he did in 2023.

RB Kyren Williams

2024 salary cap hit: $1.06 million

2025 salary cap hit: ~$4 million (PPE Bonus)

Potential Cap Value: $4.5 million per season (Total: $9 million)

Because Williams made the Pro Bowl in 2023, he will get a Proven Performance Escalator in year four, which is 2025. This gives him the value of a second round restricted free agent tender in 2025.

That reduces his cap savings a little bit but the Rams are still getting a steal if Williams, the NFL’s leader in rushing yards per game, stays healthy and continues to produce at this level. If he takes his game up a notch, say to the Jonathan Taylor level, he will be even more valuable.

Right now, I’m only putting him at the James Conner level.

Taylor’s contract pays him $14 million per season, Conner’s is $7 million per season. I’m slotting Williams on a value of $8 million per season; if he was a free agent right now, maybe he would get something like a three-year, $25 million contract. Since he is only make $1 million next season, that’s a huge surplus value.

Williams made the Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro despite missing five games. He needs to stay healthy in order to be paid on a nice extension in 2026. I would be shocked if the Rams were to extend a running back before he plays four seasons in the NFL. Williams would need to be an MVP contender in 2024 for that to happen.

Staying conservative with this estimate, I like Williams at about $4.5 million in surplus value per season, which is a little less than the potential because he did get that Level Three Performance Escalator on his contract.

More Surplus Values:

EDGE Byron Young ($1.2m and $1.5m salary in 2024, 2025)

G Steve Avila ($2.1m and $2.5m salary in 2024, 2025)

LB Ernest Jones ($1.2m salary in 2024)

I’m not going to hit every player who is a net positive surplus value and there are a few more than this, but these three also represent outstanding savings.

Byron Young need not do more than be the 30th or so best edge rusher in the NFL and he’s going to give the Rams at least $6-$8 million in surplus value per season over the next two years. Is he that? We’ll see. He’s a little bit of savings regardless even though L.A. should be on the market for a premium edge rusher in 2024.

On the decision of whether or not to re-sign Kevin Dotson, the Rams have wiggle room because Avila is also a very good guard and he’s very cheap. It’s two more years until he’s even eligible for an extension and the odds are good that he’ll play out his deal through 2026 before getting his second contract. At worst, he could be $5 million in net value per over the next two seasons.

This is the final year of Jones’ rookie deal and I don’t imagine he will get an extension but even if he does, he’s still set for a $1.2 million salary cap hit and the extension would kick in for 2025. What they would need to do is pay his signing bonus though. Without that deal, Jones could be at least $10 million in surplus value in 2024 because he’s playing like a top-10 inside linebacker. Jones had 145 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 14 TFL, and six batted passes in 2023.

Total Net Surplus Savings:

What could we add up if we look at the first three players?

2024: $43.5 million in net savings for Puka, Kyren, Kobie

2025: $40.5 million in net savings

If we consider the other three in addition, that could be between $60-$70 million for all six in 2024 and about $50+ million for 2025.

We talk so much about a QB like a Brock Purdy who represents a $30-$40 million surplus because he doesn’t necessitate the 49ers go out and get a quarterback in the next two years. But also if that one player gets hurt or fails, there is no savings. The Rams are looking at a lot of value on Puka and Kobie’s deals right now and that’s money they can afford to spend on other players and positions because they don’t need to go get a WR1 or a top-15 DT to complement Donald. That’s huge and it doesn’t count, which will really help Snead and Pastoors as they make decisions in the next two months.