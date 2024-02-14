3 Rams make PFF’s list of top 100 free agents

Pro Football Focus (PFF) has released its list of the top 100 free agents set to hit the open market in 2024. Three Los Angeles Rams made the list this year: OG Kevin Dotson, DB Jordan Fuller, and IOL Coleman Shelton. PFF attributes a projected contract value for each player, so let’s take a look at what the outfit had to say about each.

#23 - Kevin Dotson, G

Projected Contract: 4 years, $17.25M annually; $41.25M guaranteed

Dotson was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Los Angeles Rams this offseason, and what first appeared like an odd fit should have instead been a signal that head coach Sean McVay was reinventing his offense to much success in 2023. McVay pivoted from a wide-zone rushing attack to a heavy gap scheme, and Dotson was a picture-perfect fit. He has always been a strong pass protector, which carried over, as well.

Is $17.25M annually more than the Rams can afford? Sure, LA has more salary cap space this offseason than they have in years’ past, but they’ll need to spend it wisely in order to promote a sustainable, long-term financial future. This is a lot of money to commit to a non-premium position like guard.

#79 - Jordan Fuller, DB

Projected Contract: 2 years, $4.63M annually; $6.25M guaranteed

Fuller is a ball-hawking free safety who spends the majority of his time patrolling his deep quarter, as the Rams have deployed as many two-high safety looks as any team in the NFL over the past few years. Fuller has good ball-tracking ability and times his jumps well, contesting at the catch point but avoiding penalties. He runs the alley well and doesn’t miss many tackle attempts. He’s not necessarily crashing and making plays at or behind the line of scrimmage often, but he’s a sound tackler and a reliable last line of defense when called upon.

Fuller has been a leader on the Rams defense since he was first drafted in 2020. The former sixth round pick was moved into the starting lineup almost instantly, and he’s been a reliable centerfielder over his four year career. Injuries are a concern, however. Fuller suffered an ankle injury in 2021 and missed the team’s playoff run and eventual Super Bowl victory. LA signed Eric Weddle to replace Fuller. The same injury also hampered his play into the 2022 season. Another ankle issue kept him out of the wildcard game against the Detroit Lions in 2023. On the bright side, Fuller is only 25 years old currently.

#97 - Coleman Shelton, IOL

Projected Contract: 3 years, $5.33M annually; $9M guaranteed

Shelton has proven over the past two seasons that he is capable of playing guard in addition to center after earning the starting right guard job in 2022 and holding up very well as a pass protector at both spots throughout the season. He can also effectively run block in zone or gap concepts, which was proven amid the Rams’ shift to a gap-heavy scheme in 2023. The positional versatility on the interior, and Shelton’s agility could make him a fit for many teams.

It’s never good to have two starters on the offensive line hit free agency between Dotson and Shelton. Shelton has demonstrated the flexibility to play guard. He’s a better pass protector than run blocker, but he has experience in the in-demand offensive scheme in the NFL and will likely be sought after by coaches from the Shanahan-McVay tree. The Rams could probably upgrade at center but they could also get a lot worse if they move on from Shelton. Will they bring him back to maintain consistency?

Did PFF leave any Rams off their top 100 list?

Carson Wentz could be a candidate after he put together a stellar Week 18 performance to get the Rams a win over the San Francisco 49ers. Ahkello Witherspoon proved this season that he deserves to start in the NFL, though he’s nearly 29 years old and will likely garner a short-term deal.

Alaric Jackson and Michael Hoecht are starting caliber players but are restricted free agents and should return to Los Angeles barring an unexpected decision by the Rams.