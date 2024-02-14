Random Ramsdom: Could any NFC West team get involved in a Justin Fields trade?

The topic of the month, if not longer, is whether or not the Chicago Bears will trade Justin Fields or the number one pick, which many assume will be used on USC quarterback Caleb Williams. Even if Williams is not guaranteed to be better than Fields, it is important to remember how low the bar has been at quarterback for the Bears over the last...forever.

Consider this mark: The Bears are 10-28 when Justin Fields starts. The Rams were 10-38 under Steve Spagnuolo.

It really does not matter how much you want to blame Fields for those losses, or how much you believe in Williams: The point is that the Bears need only become a .500 team over the next couple of seasons and that alone will show improvement and so the difference in Williams by age and salary is enough for me to believe that Chicago will trade the veteran and pick the rookie.

Could Justin Fields end up with an NFC West team? I doubt it.

Bears president Kevin Warren gave an interview with WGN9 this week and without giving anything away, certainly didn’t deny that Chicago is considering all of its options with the number one pick. Answer me this, if the Bears quarterback was Trevor Lawrence, wouldn’t they have already endorsed him as the starter? Lawrence hasn’t been amazing by any means, but he’s probably a good low bar in terms of when teams only move on from quarterbacks when they’re convinced that they won’t regret it.

If the Bears trade Fields, especially for a second round pick or less, it is more evidence that they believe they won’t regret it.

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers won’t trade for Fields. We can rule them out for more obvious reasons.

The Arizona Cardinals might actually be a decent fit for Fields, if not for the presence of Kyler Murray’s contract. Murray was serviceable, if not good, by the end of the season when he returned from ACL surgery.

The Seattle Seahawks are the team that has the most obvious opening at the quarterback position. Geno Smith could be released this week, but if he’s not, it increases the odds that the Seahawks will not make an immediate change at the position.

A lot of people have named the Atlanta Falcons as a destination, but offensive coordinator Zac Robinson comes off the Sean McVay tree and I don’t see how Fields would fit into an offense like that one. His biggest struggles are the attributes that need to be a McVay QB’s greatest strengths. I don’t think Fields will go to the Falcons.

The Steelers will be rumored, but I’ll be surprised if Pittsburgh makes a big splash and the owner said as much in his end-of-season press conference. That the Steelers didn’t expect to make a headline acquisition at quarterback even if they bring in competition for Kenny Pickett.

I don’t think Fields could excel in a Sean Payton offense.

As I see it, maybe the two options would be the Titans bringing him in to compete with Will Levis and the Raiders to reunite him with Luke Getsy. But if Getsy says to owner Mark Davis, “Please don’t do this”, then I’m not sure Fields could start anywhere in the league. It depends a little bit on what Washington and New England do with their draft picks, maybe Fields could start in front of a rookie who sits and learns. But if the Bears trade him, which is likely, who has an immediate spot for him?

To go to the Falcons, you have to believe that Fields can run a more traditional, under center, play action offense. Where’s the evidence of that? Over 80% of his career snaps have come in shotgun and and non-play action passing. Matthew Stafford nearly had more under-center and play action pass attempts in 2023 alone than Fields has over his entire three year career.

Atlanta needs someone who can get the ball to weapons like Drake London, maybe Kyle Pitts if he isn’t traded, not a quarterback more likely to run it. Desmond Ridder in some ways had a better season as a passer than Fields did in 2023 and that’s the quarterback who the Falcons are trying to replace.

If not the Falcons, Raiders, Steelers, or Titans, who have openly endorsed Will Levis so far, where exactly would you put Fields?

Keep in mind that other quarterbacks to be free agents or potentially on the trade market include Joe Flacco, Russell Wilson, Ryan Tannehill, Kirk Cousins, Geno Smith, Jimmy Garoppolo, Mac Jones, Zach Wilson, Gardner Minshew, Baker Mayfield, Sam Howell. Or and by the way, the premise of a team trading a second round pick for Fields assumes that he is preferable to someone like Michael Penix, Bo Nix, or J.J. McCarthy, any or all of whom could be in the second round and would be cheaper, younger, and wouldn’t need to be re-coached by another NFL coaching staff.