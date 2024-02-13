Bleacher Report proposes blockbuster trade sending Aaron Donald to AFC contender

The Kansas City Chiefs are the gold standard of the NFL after winning back-to-back Super Bowls, yet one of the only chances in stopping them might come at the L.A. Rams’ expense.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay proposed the Rams trading Aaron Donald to the Bengals in exchange for Cincinnati's 2024 first- and fourth-round picks to help prevent a Chiefs three-peat.

“Although Cincinnati had its championship dreams dashed by an unforgettable Donald sack two years ago, the city would likely forgive him if he’s traded to the Bengals. He’s one of the few players capable of collapsing the pocket seemingly at will, and he would help Cincinnati execute the same type of plan for stopping Patrick Mahomes that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers provided the league when they handed him his lone Super Bowl loss three years ago. The costs of making such a deal could be interesting, as compensation would likely hinge on Donald’s desire to continue playing beyond 2024. Regardless, the Bengals should have no qualms about coughing up their first-rounder and more to get even a single season of high-level play from the future Hall of Famer,” per Alex Kay of Bleacher Report

The Chiefs, like Thanos, are inevitable. Kansas City will likely be even better next season which increases their chances at an unprecedented three-peat. Trading AD to the AFC seems a bit overkill as the Rams already have something special cooking up in LA. Donald’s veteran presence is too valuable to part with considering all the youngsters on defense in need of his guidance.

Although the Bengals would probably happily entertain a trade for the All-Pro if it meant they didn’t have to play against him ever again. He sorta dashed their chances at a Lombardi and gave Joe Burrow nightmares after all.

I’m not saying Los Angeles should make this trade. If Cincy were to float this trade proposal in LA’s direction, the front office would be foolish to turn their noses up at it. Donald will turn 33 in May so he’s undoubtably getting up there in age. AD doesn’t play like an old man however, as he earned First-team All-Pro honors for the eighth time and was voted to his 10th Pro Bowl in 2023.

Through 16 games this season, Donald registered 53 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks and 31 pressures. Unless Father Time comes for him quicker than expected, AD remains a dominant force and has shown zero signs of slowing down.

Aaron Donald remains dominant after a decade in the league.



In year 10 - #99 led all Interior Linemen in Tackles for Loss plays. This marks his 8th occasion leading. The only other two years was because of injury (2022) and contract holdout (2017).



#99 is generational - pic.twitter.com/HRvb3SkiN3 — RAMS ON FILM (@RamsOnFilm) February 6, 2024

Again, I’m not rooting for the Rams to make this trade. I’m merely suggesting this should be something for LA to sleep on. Having two first-rounders could be especially beneficial if the team has any desire in moving up for a top prospect. There’s only going to be so much trade value Donald can provide before he either retires within the next couple years or (God forbid) his production dips.

Trading perhaps the greatest player in franchise history would not be a popular move for Les Snead and company. To quote Thanos, “The hardest choices require the strongest wills.”

Will the Rams have a strong enough will to make those difficult choices if the opportunity arises?