Who is the greatest Rams quarterback of the Super Bowl era?

The Los Angeles Rams have had many quarterbacks over the franchise’s history. Among the long list are some that are Hall of Famers, record holders, and Super Bowl champions. This list will compile the top four QBs to don the horns on their helmet in the Super Bowl era. While the likes of Bob Waterfield or Norm Van Brocklin could be considered all-time greats, and are NFL Hall of Famers, they played in a pre-Super Bowl league. For this countdown we will specifically be focusing on 1967 and up.

Runner-ups

Vince Ferragamo (1977-1980, 1982-1984) - 3 post-season appearances including Super Bowl XIV

Jim Everett (1986-1993) - 3 post-season appearances, 1990 Pro Bowl, franchise leader in passing yards

Jared Goff (2016-2020) - 3x Pro Bowl, 4 post-season appearances including Super Bowl LIII

4. Marc Bulger (2000-2009)

2x Pro Bowl, 2 post-season appearances including the 2003 NFC Divisional round

Marc Bulger came on to the scene towards the end of the Rams “Greatest Show on Turf” teams. Bulger got his first start with the St. Louis Rams after Jamie Martin was injured, who was already filling in for full-time starter Kurt Warner. Bulger went 6-0 in the games he started that season, making for a QB controversy that eventually lead to Warner’s release in 2004.

Bulger would lead the Rams to the NFC Divisional round game in 2003, after taking the team to a 12-4 regular season record. It was a thrilling battle with the Carolina Panthers that would eventually go into double overtime. Unfortunately Bulger would throw an interception on the Rams final drive, allowing Steve Smith to score the game-winning touchdown for the Panthers just :10 seconds into the 2nd quarter of OT.

Bulger gets lost in the history of the Rams, while his individual numbers are great, he was unfortunately on some of the worst teams of the early 2000s as the franchise transitioned out of the Greatest Show on Turf roster. Still, his 22,814 passing yards ranks him in second all-time for the franchise, and his 142 passing touchdowns is third-most in team history.

3. Roman Gabriel (1962-1972)

1969 NFL MVP, 1973 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, All-Pro 1967-1969, 4x Pro Bowl, 2 post-season appearances

Roman Gabriel was technically pre-Super Bowl, however, he was also with the franchise after the big game was added to the league as well. Gabriel had one of the longest tenures as a Rams QB, with 10 years on the team and seven as the starter.

He lead the Rams to two post-season appearances in 1967 and 1969, but unfortunately was 0-2 in his attempts at a Super Bowl championship.

Gabriel had some surprisingly gaudy passing stats for an era when running the ball was much more relevant than it is today. He still currently holds the Rams all-time record for passing touchdowns with 154, and is third all-time for the franchise in passing yards with 22,223 total.

2. Matthew Stafford (2021-)

2021 Super Bowl LVI championship, 2023 Pro Bowl, 2 post-season appearances

Acquiring Matthew Stafford from the Lions in 2021 may have been one of the biggest moves in franchise history for the Rams. Upon his arrival in LA, Stafford immediately found a rapport with WR Cooper Kupp, leading to one of the best QB/WR duo’s of all-time. Kupp would go on to lead the league in yards, touchdowns and receptions on the arm of Stafford.

Stafford would take the Rams on a historic playoff run in 2021. He had a passer rating of 108.3 with 1,188 yards, nine touchdowns and only three interceptions in the four games. During the run, he got the Rams three come from behind post-season wins-in-a-row, culminating in the franchise’s second Super Bowl championship.

While Stafford has only completed three seasons with the team, he already has a 4-1 record in the post-season. He is currently ninth in franchise history for total passing yards with 10,938, and eighth in passing touchdowns with 75, but is also still active and adding to those totals. His 95.8 passer rating puts him second all-time for Rams quarterbacks with at least 25 attempts. He also is tied for the most touchdown passes in a single-season with 41.

Stafford would help rookie WR Puka Nacua rewrite the history books in 2023. The young wideout would become Stafford’s go-to-guy, compiling 1,486 receiving yards and 105 receptions on the season, both of which were NFL record-breaking totals for a rookie.

1. Kurt Warner (1998-2003)

NFL Hall of Fame, Super Bowl XXXIV championship, Super Bowl MVP, 2x NFL MVP, 2x First-Team All-Pro, 4x Pro Bowl, 2x passing TD leader, 2x passer rating leader, 2001 passing yards leader, 3 post-season appearances

Kurt Warner goes down as the greatest Rams quarterback in the modern era, and for good reason. He orchestrated one of the most powerful offensive juggernauts the NFL has ever seen, paving the way for the way offense is ran today. As the quarterback for the “Greatest Show on Turf”, Warner would go from obscure backup, to the top of the football world in a matter of months during the 1999 season, then continue to take the Rams on arguably their best stretch in franchise history from 1999-2003.

Warner took over the Rams QB job in 1999, after a serious knee injury in preseason knocked Trent Green out for the season. In his first year as the starter, Warner would throw for 4,353 yards, 41 touchdowns and only 13 interceptions. At the time, it was the second-most touchdown passes in a single-season trailing only Dan Marino. He would go on to lead the team to an improbable 13-3 record, which was a complete turnaround from their 3-13 record the year prior, and ended the season with a Lombardi trophy, Super Bowl MVP and league MVP.

From 1999-2001, the Rams would lead the league in total offense all three years, with Warner earning his second NFL MVP and another in Super Bowl berth in 2001. As the starting quarterback, Warner was able to get to Rams to the Super Bowl in two out of three post-season appearances with the team (he also went to the post-season in 2003, but was the backup to Bulger for their Divisional round loss).

He is currently ranked sixth in franchise history for both total passing yards and passing touchdowns with 14,447 yards and 102 touchdowns. His 97.2 passer rating puts him first all-time for Rams quarterbacks with at least 25 attempts. He threw the most touchdowns in team history for a single-season with 41, until Stafford tied the record in 2021.

He is also the first quarterback to ever throw 400+ yards in a Super Bowl game, which was the most until Tom Brady broke the record in Super Bowl LI. He currently holds the record for most wins in the NFC championship game without a loss at 3-0, and has the highest rate of games with 300+ yards passing (min. 100 games played) with 41.9%.

Who do you think is the greatest Rams QB of the modern era? Comment below!