Random Ramsdom: Rams tease ‘special’ jersey reveal for Tuesday

Are the L.A. Rams revealing a new special ‘throwback’ jersey on Tuesday? The team teased ‘something special’ on their social media accounts on Monday with a video of a gold jersey being sewn:

A piece of history...something special is coming tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/zKQVPryFbI — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 12, 2024

With the Super Bowl now in our review mirror the NFL season has come to an end. In the modern NFL there really isn’t much of an offseason as they will be plenty of news leading up to the draft and more news to be shared after the draft has been completed. Once training camp gets rolling the season will be starting again before we know it. What offseason?

However with no more games to be played it will allow each team to take a step back, reflect and get ready for the upcoming campaign. We’ll be seeing all kinds of power rankings and hear all types of expectations for each team. It’s all pretty subjective at this point and it’s all in good fun. Where would you rank the Los Angeles Rams?

“The Rams opted to go with youth alongside Aaron Donald in 2023 after moving on from several veteran defensive players during the offseason. L.A. drafted two key contributors in nose tackle Kobie Turner and outside linebacker Byron Young, both third-round picks. But although defensive coordinator Raheem Morris got a lot out of the inexperienced unit in 2023, there are still holes for new DC Chris Shula to fill. While general manager Les Snead said he doesn’t expect the Rams to be big spenders when the new league year starts in March, the Rams do have more cap flexibility than they did last offseason. L.A. also has a first-round draft pick for the first time since 2016. — Sarah Barshop”

Niners fans right about now pic.twitter.com/TouSL96IPw — South Bay Lark (@LARams520) February 12, 2024

“As such, ESPN’s way-too-early power rankings found the Rams to be the 12th-best team in the NFL. In the NFC alone, they fell behind the 49ers, Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, and Green Bay Packers. While positioning can be fairly fluid in the second tier of NFC playoff contenders, it’s easy to see why Philadelphia’s star-studded roster and Green Bay’s upward trajectory land them ahead of Los Angeles. Perhaps the biggest reason for this ranking is the defensive regression the Rams must stave off. Head coach Sean McVay will be effective with Stafford, his dynamic duo of receivers, and running back Kyren Williams. Nobody has doubts about that unit aside from its ability to stay healthy. But few, if any, defenses exceeded expectations like Los Angeles’ defense, and that’s hard to count on year-over-year.”