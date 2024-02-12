Random Ramsdom: NFC West rival loses the Super Bowl

Credit to the San Francisco 49ers for having another stellar season, but unfortunately for them they just suffered another crushing loss in the biggest NFL game of the year. Last week I wrote that the Los Angeles Rams may have helped to keep SF’s Super Bowl drought going. I thought that this lastest Super Bowl really gave Kyle Shanahan and his team a great opportunity to win the big one, however Patrick Mahomes had other plans. Mahomes continues to prove that it’s him above every other player in the league. He elevates teams in ways that fans and franchises dream of, and he’s doing it year, after year, after year, and he has not stopped.

I am a Rams fan but sincerely congrats to the 49ers for making it this far. I am glad that they go no further. The Rams stay the last NFC West team and the last team in the NFC to win the Super Bowl. The Chiefs have won two in a row and just won their third overall with Mahomes.

“San Francisco’s 25-22 overtime loss to Kansas City in Super Bowl LVIII will long be remembered as the game that turned the Chiefs into the NFL’s latest dynasty. It also provides yet another opportunity to wonder why Shanahan keeps falling short in this game. This is now his second Super Bowl defeat in the last five seasons — the other one came against Kansas City in Super Bowl LIV — and he was the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons when that team lost to New England in Super Bowl LI. For a coach so reputed for his offensive genius, it’s hard to believe he hasn’t held a Lombardi Trophy at some point with all those chances. It’s fair to say he’s faced some stiff competition, especially since Kansas City head coach Andy Reid has claimed three championships in the last five seasons. The Chiefs found a way to make enough winning plays in this contest, as well, leaving the 49ers lamenting what could’ve been. “I hurt the most for the players,” Shanahan said in his postgame press conference. “I can’t tell you guys about how long it takes to get here and how long it takes to get through an NFL season. Our guys — I hurt for them the most.”

“LAS VEGAS — From the moment the overtime drive began, the Kansas City Chiefs were thinking touchdown. Their defense was exhausted, but had managed to hold the San Francisco 49ers to a field goal to start the extra period. A Chiefs field goal would have continued the game, but that is not how champions think. “Our mindset was, Go win it right now,” Patrick Mahomes said. Matt Nagy, his offensive coordinator, was on the field moments after Mecole Hardman caught the winning 3-yard touchdown pass. “We knew having it in 15’s hands, we were going to have a chance to win it,” Nagy said. “We have been saying all year long, we’ve been calloused for these moments. What a fitting end to us having the ball on offense after the ups and downs this year, to have the ball to win it and we did it.”

“I believe that the Rams have a real chance to win the NFC West Division in 2024, and here’s why. III: Rams won their last game against the San Francisco 49ers Whether it was played with starters, backup, or simply votes from earnest NFL fans, the fact is that the Rams finally stopped their horrendous regular season losing streak to the San Francisco 49ers. Some try to discount the meaning of the game by claiming that the Rams played against the 49ers backups. That is only partially true.”