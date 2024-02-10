Random Ramsdom: Want to see how NFL.com graded LA’s rookies?

The Los Angeles Rams drafted some real contributors in their last draft. LA’s rookie class is probably led by Puka Nacua (we’ve got a link to a neat Puka interview down below) and Kobie Turner, but they also drafted Steve Avila and more. NFL.com graded the Ram’s latest draft group an A-. That is subjective but that’s a fine grade. It’s going to be exciting to see if Les Snead can work his magic again this upcoming draft. Please enjoy your Saturday and comment on whatever you’d like! Super Bowl Sunday here we come!

“The Rams haven’t had a first-round pick since they took Jared Goff first overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, but general manager Les Snead scored a highly productive haul with his 2023 rookie class, which was studded with multiple first-year standouts. That group was led by Nacua, who authored one of the greatest rookie seasons ever by a wide receiver and has a chance to take home Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Catching 105 passes for 1,486 yards and six TDs, along with 12 rushes for 89 yards, Nacua was a shocking source of offense, earning Matthew Stafford’s trust immediately and providing stability while Cooper Kupp battled injuries. Nacua stayed healthy (which wasn’t always the case for him in college) and has all the earmarks of a star if he can continue doing so. Avila was a rock at left guard, playing every offensive snap this season. He committed only two penalties and steadily improved throughout the season, especially in pass protection. Allen was barely heard from early in the season, but he earned starter’s reps in two games and opened eyes in both. He even had a 22-yard catch in the playoff loss to the Lions and could be in line to take early-season snaps from Tyler Higbee in 2024 if Higbee has not yet recovered from a torn ACL. The Rams’ defense also received major rookie help. Turner and Young were two of the best defensive rookies in the league this season and helped breathe life into a Rams DL that had become far too Aaron Donald-dependent.”

“The NFL recognized some of the top players and coaches around the league on Thursday night at the NFL Honors show, handing out awards for MVP, Offensive Rookie of the Year and more. Three members of the Rams were finalists heading into the night, including Puka Nacua, but none took home a single award despite having strong cases to win them. The Associated Press released voting results for each of the major awards, which shows us where Matthew Stafford finished in the MVP race, where Sean McVay ended up in the Coach of the Year poll and more. Here are the final voting tallies for each award a member of the Rams received a nomination for.”

“How badly do you want the 49ers to lose on Sunday? Nacua: ”Extremely. Every single person that’s asked me, I’ve said the Chiefs are doing it.” What was the toughest part about the transition from college to the NFL? Nacua: ”Training camp was for sure the most difficult part. Just being able to reset every day and still go out there. I felt like I was doing well, I had confidence of myself, but just knowing I was a later draft pick and how things would work out on the roster side. Every day matters. I had to go out there and continue to prove that I belonged every single day and every single rep. That was definitely a difficult time but all those reps and that patience definitely paid off. Everything that happened in the season was a step that I felt I prepared for but was just in addition to where I started in training camp.”