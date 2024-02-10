Super Bowl LVIII Game Picks: Who will hoist the Lombardi Trophy?

Another Super Bowl Sunday is upon us as the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs meet for the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in five years.

The reigning champs advanced to their second straight Super Bowl after dispatching the Ravens 17-10 in the AFC Championship. Kansas City is seeking to become the first repeat champion since the 2004 Patriots. Patrick Mahomes is on pace to set more NFL history with a win Sunday. What else is new there?

Patrick Mahomes has the chance to be the first player in NFL history to win 3 championships and 2 MVPs within his first 7 seasons in the league.



Other NBA, MLB, NHL players to do this:

• Larry Bird

• Bill Russell

• Stan Musial

• Mickey Mantle

• Joe DiMaggio

• Guy LaFleur pic.twitter.com/FZOwUOlPHn — DraftKings (@DraftKings) February 8, 2024

San Francisco may have been the NFC’s top seed, yet they didn’t play like it in the first half against the Lions. Detroit led 24-7 at the break before the Niners went on a 27-7 run to cap off a thrilling 34-31 victory. Brock Purdy has gone from Mr. Irrelevant to the Super Bowl in just his second year. Go ahead and say all the crappy, NSFW things you want about the L.A. Rams’ foe, but they’ve been a steady postseason presence under Kyle Shanahan.

Kyle Shanahan has a .727 win percentage in the postseason.



That is the highest win percentage in #49ers playoff history (min. 10 games).



Bill Walsh is 2nd at .714. #FTTB — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) February 8, 2024

Super Bowl LVIII kicks off at 3:30 p.m. PT while the 49ers are 2-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

I’ve picked against Mahomes and Taylor Swift the last two rounds and you can bet I won’t be stupid enough to do that again. On paper, the Niners are far and away the more talented squad but I expect Kansas City’s defense to give Brock Purdy fits in a surprisingly low-scoring affair.

Give me the Chiefs 17-13 as Kyle Shanahan and company head home empty-handed once again. Sucks to suck Whiners!