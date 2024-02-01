Rams one of only 4 teams left without a defensive coordinator

Cross off Dennard Wilson from the list of available candidates to be Raheem Morris’s replacement as the defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams. After requesting to interview Wilson, the former Baltimore Ravens assistant decided to take the job with the Tennessee Titans instead under new head coach Brian Callahan. A busy season of defensive coordinator hires/fires/promotions leaves only a few options, including Brandon Staley, left on the table.

The Rams, New York Giants, and Miami Dolphins should be the only teams remaining with a true opening at defensive coordinator, but the Dallas Cowboys just lost their defensive coordinator too. However, the Cowboys have a replacement ready to go.

(Update: It appears Joe Whitt will actually follow Dan Quinn to Washington.)

This week, the Seattle Seahawks hired Mike Macdonald to be their head coach and Macdonald announced that he will be calling defensive plays for Seattle. His replacement on the Ravens has already been named, as Zach Orr will be John Harbaugh’s new defensive coordinator. Then the Washington Commanders hired Dan Quinn to be their next head coach and it can be assumed that he will also be the defensive coordinator.

"The Commanders got the GM that they wanted right away in Adam Peters..



They hired Dan Quinn because they believe in him as a leader" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/TfPDF34UpX — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 1, 2024

Dallas is expected to promote Joe Whitt to defensive coordinator, although that is not finalized. The Rams, Giants, and Dolphins are the only teams involved in interviews and requests to find candidates around the league.

(Update: It appears Joe Whitt will actually follow Dan Quinn to Washington.)

The Falcons hired Raheem Morris and he hired Jimmy Lake to be his defensive coordinator. The Chicago Bears hired Eric Washington. The Green Bay Packers fired former Rams assistant head coach Joe Barry and hired Jeff Hafley on Wednesday. The Jaguars hired Ryan Nielsen. The L.A. Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh as head coach and he brought Jesse Minter with him from Michigan to be the defensive coordinator. The Patriots promoted Jerod Mayo to head coach and he hired DeMarcus Covington to defensive coordinator. The Dolphins let Vic Fangio leave to become the defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles. The Titans hired Wilson and the Ravens promoted Orr.

The Panthers hired Dave Canales to be the head coach and he reportedly wants to keep Ejiro Evero as defensive coordinator, but that is not finalized and Evero might pursue other opportunities, however there are not many jobs left. Could he return to the Rams?

#Panthers HC Dave Canales said he expects DC Ejiro Evero to stay on as his DC. That is huge. pic.twitter.com/lGBg0A9e6x — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 1, 2024

The Texans have a defensive coordinator, Matt Burke, but head coach DeMeco Ryans calls plays. Would Burke be available for a job where he could call plays?

The Las Vegas Raiders kept Antonio Pierce as head coach and it is assumed the defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will stay at defensive coordinator after not getting a head coaching job.

The Buccaneers have co-defensive coordinators and a defensive head coach in Todd Bowles. Would there be an opportunity to get a coordinator from Tampa Bay?

Seattle and Washington hired defensive coordinators as head coaches, but will they hire someone with the DC title as a chance to groom someone for the job in the future?

For now, the Rams are left as only 3-4 teams that definitively have needs for a defensive coordinator. Assuming the Cowboys promote Whitt, that only leaves three. The Dolphins, Giants, and Rams. The Dolphins are considering taking a Rams assistant, Chris Shula, to be their next defensive coordinator.

Presumably the best of those jobs would be the Rams, as Sean McVay’s assistants are constantly being promoted around the league for head coaching positions, although the Dolphins are thought to be a team on the rise in the AFC.

However, those coaches have to deal with AFC quarterbacks. On the Rams, you only need worry about NFC quarterbacks.

The L.A. Rams have an argument for getting the best defensive coordinator left on the market. The question is...who is that?