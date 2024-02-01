7 takeaways from Day 2 at the Senior Bowl

Day two of the Senior Bowl completed on Wednesday. While some of the expected draft prospects stood out, there were also a few new faces who burst onto the scene. The Los Angeles Rams have done a good job drafting from the Senior Bowl and this year will be no different. Here are seven takeaway from day two in Mobile.

1. Jackson Powers-Johnson Shows Versatility

On Wednesday, Jackson Powers-Johnson dominated at center and it was assumed that is where he would play the rest of the week. That was not the case. Powers-Johnson took snaps at both left and right guard in one-on-one drills. His snaps at right guard went much better than his lone-snap at left guard.

Oh, hey…it’s a dominant rep from Jackson Powers-Johnson at right guard!



Oh hey…the Rams have a dominant right guard set to hit free agency! pic.twitter.com/SRN50TP1LJ — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakTST) February 1, 2024

It’s unlikely that Powers-Johnson would play right guard if the Rams were to draft him. He has Pro Bowl potential at center and that’s where he’ll play. However, it’s nice to see that he has that versatility and if a team were to play him at guard, it’s possible that he could find success.

2. Darius Robinson and Jaylen Harrell Dominate on Edge

Missouri edge rusher Darius Robinson might have been the most impressive pass rusher at the Senior Bowl on Wednesday. He consistently won his reps during one-on-ones and also impressed during team drills. His most impressive rep of the day game against Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton. Robinson won with an “arm over” and displayed a good get-off and technique throughout the day.

Darius Robinson have a day!



Beats Tyler Guyton on the EDGE and gets the sack. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/m3WGDiERVO — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakTST) February 1, 2024

It’s also worth noting Michigan’s Jaylen Harrell who had impressive moments in team drills. He consistently beat Arizona’s Jordan Morgan and Marshall’s Ethan Driskell. Harrell displayed good speed off the edge and was a consistent disrupter.

3. Quinyon Mitchell and Romeo Wilson Battle it Out

One of the better battles of the day was between Quinyon Mitchell and Romeo Wilson. This was arguably the best offensive player in Mobile going up against the best defensive player. Both players got their wins which is to be expected.

Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell and Michigan WR Romeo Wilson battled it out today.



Mitchell stays with Wilson through the double move. Stop-restart ability and speed on display.



This is a cornerback that the Rams need! pic.twitter.com/3TrXe8dDhj — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakTST) February 1, 2024

One of the more impressive reps from Mitchell came in one-on-ones. Wilson tried a double move and Mitchell displayed good stop, restart ability and showed off his speed. The Michigan wide receiver could run in the 4.3s. For Mitchell to keep up throughout that route was impressive. He finished with an interception covering USC’s Brenden Rice.

4. Unlikely Quarterback Standing Out

The quarterback play has mostly been tough. With players like Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr., it would be expected that those players would stand out. Both players had an inconsistent day though. Instead, it was Carter Bradley who arguably had the throw of the week in 7-on-7s.

In line for best throw of the week?



Carter Bradley Fromm South Alabama absolutely threads this between three defenders to his his WR down the seam. pic.twitter.com/ur6j2WMF9s — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakTST) February 1, 2024

Again, it’s been overall a rough outing for the quarterbacks, but Bradley has had some good moments overall. That’s not necessarily a good thing for the Rams who may be looking to draft a quarterback in the middle rounds.

5. Cole Bishop feels like a Les Snead pick

Utah’s Cole Bishop had a solid Day 2 at the Senior Bowl, especially in safety-tight end one-on-one coverage drills. He showcased his physicality and ability to cover tight ends. Bishop consistently had tight coverage and made any reception difficult, however, he did have a few pass breakups.

Utah safety Cole Bishop with tight coverage in tight end coverage drills. Forces the incomplete pass. pic.twitter.com/F9TyNtD4Nn — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakTST) February 1, 2024

Les Snead loves safeties that excel near the line of scrimmage and can cover tight ends. It’s one reason that the Rams drafted Taylor Rapp as high as they did. Bishop feels like a different version of Rapp. While that might shy some Rams fans away, Bishop is a solid player.

6. WR Xavier Legette Lives up to the Hype

Legette didn’t have the first day that many were expecting. With that said, he did have a much better day two. Legette showcased his size, speed, and physicality, making two impressive catches along the sideline. In the catch below, he goes over the cornerback to make the grab.

South Carolina’s Xavier Legette showing off some of his size. Impressive catch along the sideline. pic.twitter.com/f7qf8zsJvf — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakTST) February 1, 2024

Legette has struggled to create separation, but he has shown that he can make the difficult catch over the middle in tight coverage and use his size to his advantage. It will be interesting to see how he closes out Senior Bowl practices on Thursday.

7. Rams Will Have Tough Decision at 19

If one thing has become clear, it’s that the Rams are going to have a difficult decision to make at 19. As described above, Mitchell has been playing very well at cornerback and will most certainly be an option. Laiatu Latu continues to show why he might be the best edge rusher in the class. He’d be great next to Aaron Donald. Powers-Johnson could be someone to target in a trade back scenario. That doesn’t even mention Taliese Fuaga who has been the standard at tackle in Mobile.

Really hope somehow Laiatu Latu falls to 19 for the Rams. He is the caliber of EDGE player that they need paired with Aaron Donald. pic.twitter.com/HFfcHNWXa2 — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakTST) February 1, 2024

For now, the Rams have a first-round pick and over the last few days, it’s clear that a talented player will be on the board when they are on the clock. There will be a lot of options for the Rams at 19 and whatever decision they make won’t be an easy one.