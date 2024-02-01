Random Ramsdom: Sean McVay’s coaching cabinet continues to be raided

Forgive me for being dramatic, but goodness when will Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams be able to keep some coaches? Another successful season for the Rams, and the reward is a number of McVay’s coaches leaving for new positions. This time it was Jeremy Springer and you can read more about it below. Darn our head coach for having such a keen eye for talent!

“The New England Patriots have a new special teams coordinator. As first reported on Wednesday morning, the team of new head coach Jerod Mayo will hire former Los Angeles Rams assistant Jeremy Springer as its special teams coordinator. Springer spent the last two years in L.A. as assistant special teams coach. Now, after being one of three coaches to interview with the Patriots for the position, he will take the next step up on the coaching ladder. Let’s assess what this might mean for the Patriots from a big-picture perspective. Jerod Mayo makes his second move The Patriots’ new head coach has now filled two coordinator spots. After promoting DeMarcus Covington from defensive line coach to defensive coordinator, he has no brought Springer aboard as his first external hire. With him in the fold, one major domino remains to fall: the offensive coordinator position. New England has interviewed 11 candidates, but as of Wednesday only six remain available.”

For context sake, team’s all over the NFL are losing coaches for various reasons, but it is uncanny how often McVay needs to replace his staff. I am sure McVay will say all the right things and he’ll be happy for “his guys” but once again McVay is going to have to work his magic to try and make another postseason run. Unless I am wrong I don’t think coaches come out of thin air, and the more coaches McVay loses, the harder it will be to adequately replace them.

Fortunately for LA they have a whole offseason to get this right. Please comment on whatever you’d like and have a great day!

“After a promising preseason with the Rams, the former Georgia QB saw his tenure with the team end due to unknown circumstances. With their season having come to a close, Rams HC Sean McVay has updated the status of his return with the team. He held a press conference last Wednesday in which he was asked about Bennett’s return. “You know, I don’t know that. I think that’s a conversation for another time. I think he’s doing better, but I wouldn’t be in a position to answer that accurately right now.” - Sean McVay’s comments regarding Stetson Bennett’s return to the team in 2024. The former Burlsworth Trophy winner hasn’t had much publicity around him since he departed from the Rams but has been back to the University of Georgia to support his alma mater. Bennett was in line for the backup job behind another fellow UGA alumni, Matthew Stafford.”

Which opponent are you most excited for next season? pic.twitter.com/ayh3SIv4tR — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 30, 2024

“Los Angeles has had to deal with superstar head coaches from two divisional rivals since 2017 when San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan found his way to the West Coast and Pete Carroll presided over the Seahawks. Seattle would struggle to find a more well-regarded replacement for Carroll. Macdonald most recently oversaw a defense that held the Kansas City Chiefs to just 17 points in the AFC Championship Game. It would be a losing effort but didn’t dull the shine of Macdonald’s season.”