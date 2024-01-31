Seahawks hire Ravens defensive coordinator as next NFC West head coach

The Los Angeles Rams have another new defensive coordinator hired to try and stop Sean McVay, as the Seattle Seahawks are hiring Mike Macdonald to be their next head coach after firing Pete Carroll earlier this month. Macdonald guided the Baltimore Ravens to the number one ranking in points allowed and DVOA in 2023, just two years after the Ravens were 19th in points and 28th in DVOA.

Macdonald is the second NFC West hiring in as many years of a young defensive-minded head coach, joining Arizona’s Jonathan Gannon. The Cardinals didn’t quite get the results they wanted, going 4-13 and finishing 31st in points allowed.

Will the move pay off better for the Seahawks?

Sources: The #Seahawks are set to hire #Ravens DC Mike Macdonald as their new head coach. Seattle was willing to wait for him if Baltimore made the Super Bowl.



Instead, their season ended last week and he takes a big-time job. He’s currently in Seattle on a 2nd interview. pic.twitter.com/9iusq8zYOe — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2024

The 36-year-old Macdonald is now the youngest head coach in the NFL, beating out Jerod Mayo, who when he was hired by the Patriots just beat out Sean McVay for the title.

Macdonald runs the same 3-4 defense as the Seahawks but he had much more success with it in Baltimore. Is that because he has Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen, because the Seahawks linebackers are a much greater weakness of late.

One thing that Seattle and Baltimore have in common is that they couldn’t stop McVay: The Rams almost beat the Ravens in a 37-31 OT loss this past season. Will Macdonald have better answers for McVay this time?

The Rams and 49ers have owned the NFC West division since being hired in 2017, reaching a combined four Super Bowls. Instead of trying to emulate their success with offensive coaches, the Cardinals and Seahawks are going the other way. Will it work?