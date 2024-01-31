Random Ramsdom: Mock draft round-up

Over at NFL Mock Draft Database, the “consensus” pick for the L.A. Rams at 19, aka the most popular pick thus far, is Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean.

Is he the right choice for the Rams in the first round?

The 6’1 DeJean had seven interceptions in the past two seasons at Iowa, most recently picking off a pass on October 7 against Purdue. He set the school single season record with three pick-sixes in 2022.

The Rams could use a cornerback after the season had by Derion Kendrick. Will DeJean be the answer?

TWSN had the Rams selecting DeJean in a four-round mock draft. L.A.’s other picks were linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr and guard Tate Ratledge.

The Athletic also has the Rams picking DeJean, as does USA Today, writing this:

Look who’s scheduled to make their first Round 1 selection since selecting QB Jared Goff atop the 2016 draft. When you’re not particularly good at defending the pass or pilfering them, opting for a talented corner seems like a the right way to end this drought.

LAFB has the Rams selecting cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, followed by safety Calen Bullock in round two and edge Gabriel Murphy in round three.

CBS Sports has the Rams picking tackle Taliese Fuaga out of Oregon State.

Yahoo Sports has the Rams picking tackle J.C. Latham in the first and corner Kalen King in the second.

The Draft Network has the Rams picking edge Jared Verse.

Walter Football’s latest has the Rams picking corner Quinyon Mitchell, a fast riser at the Senior Bowl.

Which prospect intrigues you the most? Tell us in the comments.