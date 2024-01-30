Rams set interview with Brandon Staley to get his old job back

The Los Angeles Rams have setup an interview with Brandon Staley to be their next defensive coordinator, according to Ian Rapoport, and there’s reason to believe that this is the hiring that makes the most sense for Sean McVay and Staley. Since Staley has already been living in Los Angeles and coaching in SoFi Stadium for the last four years, and because he helped the Rams have the number one defense in 2020, it seems to be a match made in heaven for a coach who was fired by the Chargers two months ago.

Will McVay see it that way too?

Former #Chargers coach Brandon Staley is scheduled to interview with the #Rams tomorrow for their defensive coordinator job formerly held by Raheem Morris, sources say. Staley is a top DCs available, and has considerable interest.



Before he was a HC, he was… #Rams DC. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2024

The Rams replaced Staley with Raheem Morris, who became the Atlanta Falcons head coach (another reunion) last week and opened up the DC position. Staley was fired in the middle of his third season as Chargers head coach after a devastating blowout loss to the Raiders on Thursday Night Football with Easton Stick as his quarterback for an injured Justin Herbert.

But Staley wouldn’t be coaching quarterback if he returned to the Rams and he’d also be a lock to fill the position for multiple years given that he’s unlikely to be hired as a head coach in the near future.

The Rams should make this hiring official and consider the search over, but will they?