Random Ramsdom: More defensive coordinator interviews and rumors

The Los Angeles Rams seem to be leaving no stone unturned as they cosinder as many opotions as they can to fill their vacant defensive coordinator position. The Rams should take their time. It will be more important that they get this right than rush this, and have the DC already “Getting to work.” This search could drag on as LA has some interviews lined up this week, but Sean McVay and the Rams may make their decision sooner than expected too. Wherther it’s Ron Rivera news, or Brandon Staley questions, it’s certianly a situation to keep monitoring, so keep checking right here at Turfshowtimes!

Have a great Tuesday. Too bad for Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions. I guess I’ll be rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs over the San Francico 49ers. I say again: Have a good day as we really apporach what is the end of the football playing season.

Please comment on whatever you’d like!

Rams DBs coach/pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant and ILBs coach/pass rush coordinator Chris Shula are expected to interview for defensive coordinator this week, per source. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) January 29, 2024

“I don’t think that there is any argument that the LA Rams organization in 2023 drank from an NFL Fountain of Youth, both figuratively and literally. Figuratively in the sense that the entire organization seemed to be exhausted after a disappointing 2022 season. But the team had a sense of molting that 2022 disappointment, and showing up in 2023 with a new energy, a youthful, fearless perspective that seemed to grow from a few players to eventually infect the entire team. I give much of the credit for that new energy to LA Rams GM Les Snead, who knew something had to change for the team, and especially for Rams HC Sean McVay. By resetting the entire team, Snead knew that football competitiveness and passion for the game would take over, and it did. The Rams were not only one of the hottest NFL teams to finish out the 2023 NFL season, they were also one of the most entertaining teams to play. For now, the team must regroup and restock the coaching staff. Anticipating Raheem Morris’s opportunity as head coach, we had prepared a list of five intriguing DC prospects. While some of them may be in consideration, we have learned of several new candidates that did not appear on our original list. Additionally, some new DC candidates with ties to the LA Rams have become available, such as former Green Bay Packers DC Joe Barry.”

Sources telling me that #JimmyLake will be the new @AtlantaFalcons DC. He is currently the @RamsNFL Asso Head Coach. He coached with the #Bucs and #Lions from 06'-2011 before returning back to college. He is the Former Head Coach of the University of Washington and has worked… — Carl Dukes (@putemupcdukes) January 29, 2024

“Defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant and pass rush coordinator/inside linebackers coach Chris Shula are both expected to interview for the job this week, according to The Athletic. Pleasant has plenty of experience working alongside Sean McVay, spending three years together on Washington’s coaching staff from 2012-2014 and five years together with the Rams (2017-2020, 2023). He should be considered a top candidate for the Rams’ defensive coordinator job, although McVay has never promoted one of his own assistant coaches to defensive coordinator.”