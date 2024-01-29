Raheem Morris expected to take Rams coach with him as Falcons DC

Two days after news broke that Zac Robinson was leaving the L.A. Rams to be the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons, reports surfaced on Monday that Raheem Morris is taking another coach with him to be the defensive coordinator: Assistant head coach Jimmy Lake is rumored to be leaving the Rams for the Falcons next.

Atlanta sports radio host Carl Dukes of 92.9 The Game, reports that sources have told him that Lake is the next defensive coordinator of the Falcons.

Sources telling me that #JimmyLake will be the new @AtlantaFalcons DC. He is currently the @RamsNFL Asso Head Coach. He coached with the #Bucs and #Lions from 06'-2011 before returning back to college. He is the Former Head Coach of the University of Washington and has worked… — Carl Dukes (@putemupcdukes) January 29, 2024

Sean McVay tabbed Jimmy Lake as his assistant head coach in 2023 after a decade spent in the college ranks, including as head coach at the University of Washington from 2020-2021. Lake was replaced by Kalen DeBeor, who took the Huskies to the national title game and was hired to replace Nick Saban at Alabama this month. DeBoer’s replacement: Jedd Fisch, a former McVay assistant on the Rams.

But McVay, Raheem Morris, and Lake go back further than that: They were all assistant coaches on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers under Jon Gruden.

Lake was a defensive backs coach for Morris on the Bucs in 2010-2011 prior to going to the college ranks. Now he is reportedly going to be Atlanta’s defensive coordinator, a role he’s never had in the NFL before. He will be replacing Ryan Nielsen, if reports are true.

Now the list of coaches for McVay to replace is that much longer: The Rams need a new defensive coordinator, new pass game coordinator/QBs (Zac Robinson left), new defensive line coach (Eric Henderson, went to USC), and new assistant head coach. Tight ends coach Nick Caley has interviewed with the Patriots, as did special teams assistant Jeremy Springer.