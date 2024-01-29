Rams 2-round mock draft: This center prospect could solidify the offensive line

The Los Angeles Rams have a bevy of options to consider with their first round pick, including the opportunity for Les Snead to once again trade it for something else as the GM tends to do, but until then mock drafts will continue to link the team with various prospects at 19th overall. In this two-round mock draft by Sam Teets at his Sports Talk with Sam Teets newsletter, the Rams grab Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner in round one.

But fans may be even more interested in the decision to beef up the offensive line in round two.

The Rams have a ton of youth at outside linebacker, including Nick Hampton, Michael Hoecht, Thomas Keir, Ochaun Mathis, and Byron Young. Turner would walk into that room and immediately be a starter. He raises the floor of that room, even if he isn’t on the level of top edge prospects from the past few years.

Turner is going to be one of the first edge rushers off of the board and would complement a position group that still doesn’t have that 1A type of pass rushing threat but does have a handful of good options like Byron Young. Turner is 6’4, 245, and he has 22.5 sacks and 32.5 TFL in three seasons with the Crimson Tide.

I flirt with all of the top 3 EDGEs in the draft and holy fuck this is just a fun rep by Dallas Turner, like he really is a psychopath. He just says F it at the beginning of the rep and goes long-arm so he can work back inside if he needs to



pic.twitter.com/U4wVjEEwAC — New year New Damski (@Damski32) January 23, 2024

Picking an edge rusher in the first round is not a bad move because the position does tend to lose athleticism after day one and teams must pick players who were productive but not athletic; or athletic but not productive.

The second round would be a better place to choose a center and that’s where Teets has the Rams going with pick 52, selecting Zach Frazier out of West Virginia.

Frazier isn’t going to be the most athletic center at the combine, but is expected to have skills in both pass protection and run blocking for his team at the next level:

Fires out of his stance with a good pad level, consistently winning at the point of attack. Solid positional run blocker who flashes the nasty demeanor and killer instinct scouts covet. Exhibits good patience in pass protection, sitting back in his set rather than leaning and lunging. He’s a coordinated athlete who can win at the point of attack in the run game, and Frazier can also move to consistently land blocks at the second level.

The Rams don’t have a surefire center for next season, as Brian Allen is probable to be released and Coleman Shelton is entering the final year of his contract and could use competition for his job.

I am in no way affiliated with Sam Teets, but there’s been a ton of research posted by him on his newsletter for free that goes beyond the normal mock draft. And I have a feeling that an edge rusher and a center pick won’t ruffle feathers with Rams fans who have been begging the team to address these positions in the draft for years.

How would these picks sit with you?