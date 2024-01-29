Rams interview Ron Rivera for defensive coordinator position

In searching for the replacement to Raheem Morris as defensive coordinator, L.A. Rams head coach Sean McVay has cast a wide net and that now includes Ron Rivera, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. The Rams interviewed Rivera, the longtime head coach of the Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers, over the weekend about their open defensive coordinator position.

Rivera has not been a DC since 2010 with the San Diego Chargers.

The Rams interviewed former Panthers and Commanders head coach Ron Rivera for their vacant defensive coordinator position over the weekend, source tells @NFLonCBS. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 29, 2024

Rivera got his first defensive coordinator position with the Chicago Bears in 2004, leading to a Super Bowl appearance in 2006. He then went to the Chargers in 2007 as linebackers coach before being promoted to DC in 2008 and holding that position for three years. San Diego allowed the fewest yards in the NFL in 2010 and he was hired by the head coach of the Panthers the following year.

Rivera had a 13-year career as a head coach prior to being fired by the Commanders at the end of the season with a 4-13 record. He did take over play calling duties on defense last season, but Washington ranked dead last in points and yards allowed.