2024 NFL Draft: Top 300 draft prospects

With the Los Angeles Rams braintrust in full offseason mode, making decisions and moves as well as contemplating countermoves after losing personnel/staff, NFL Draft pundits have been hard at it and are already pounding tables for their favorites. Turf Show Times draftniks are hard at work too. In fact, I offer up my first Top 300 big board of the season.

I decided to lay them out not by individual draft grades, but rather by draft rounds. This year’s talent leans heavily, to my eye, towards Round 2, 3, and 4 talent, but there’s still going to be 32 Day 1 picks and I’ve tried to show those possibilities. I’ve seen at least one game (mostly two) of all the players listed and while that’s not enough to make final estimate of a players potential, it is enough to start. As the draft season progresses, I will post capsule reviews of individual and/or groups with a little more context.

On to the candidates.

Round 1

WR Marvin Harrison, Ohio State

QB Caleb Williams, USC

WR Malik Nabers, LSU

TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

RT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

E Laiatu Latu, UCLA

LT Olu Fashanu, Penn State

RT JC Latham, Alabama

WR Keon Coleman, Florida State

DT Jer’Zhan Newton. Illinois

E Chop Robinson, Penn State

WR Rome Odunze, Washington

WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

LT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama

E Jared Verse, Florida State

E Dallas Turner, Alabama

WR Brian Thomas, LSU

WR Xavier Leggette, South Carolina

CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson

LT Troy Fauntanu, Washington

S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota

S Cam Kinchens, Miami

LT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

QB Michael Penix, Washington

QB Bo Nix, Oregon

CB Kalen King, Penn State

E Bralen Trice, Wahington

CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

LT Jordan Morgan, Arizona

The individual scores

Round 2

QB Jaden Daniels, LSU

DI Leonard Taylor, Miami

QB JJ McCarthy, Michigan

LT Graham Barton, Duke

WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

RT Amarius Mims, Georgia

G Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

WR Ja’Lynn Polk, Washington

CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

CB TJ Tampa, Iowa State

E Chris Braswell. Alabama

CB Caelen Carson, Wake Forest

S Calen Bullock, USC

G Christian Haynes, UConn

DI Byron Murphy, Texas

DI T’Vondre Sweat, Texas

E Adissa Issac, Penn State

DI Kris Jenkins, Michigan

WR Johnny Wilson, Florida State

LT Kiran Amegadjie, Yale

C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

S Javon Bullard, Georgia

CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

CB Max Melton, Rutgers

S Jaden Hicks, Washington State

DI Brandon Dorlus, Oregon

WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

ILB Jeremiah Trotter, Clemson

C Zach Frazier, West Virginia

LT Patrick Paul, Houston

ILB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

Round 3

ILB Payton Wilson, North Carolina State

DI Ruke Ohohoro, Clemson

CB Josh Newton, TCU

WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia

QB Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

DI Mekhi Wingo, LSU

G Christian Mahogany, Boston College

TE Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas

RB Audric Estime, Notre Dame

WR Jalen McMillen, Washington

DI McKinley Jackson, Texas A&M

RT Tyler Guyton Oklahoma

G Zak Zinter, Michigan

WR Tez Walker, North Carolina

CB Ennis Rakestraw, Mizzou

C Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

CB DJ James, Auburn

S Beau Brade, Maryland

QB Michael Pratt, Tulane

RB Blake Corum, Michigan

WR Roman Wilson, Michigan

DI Maason Smith, LSU

WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama

TE Ben Sinnott, Kansas State

QB Jordan Travis, Florida State

DI Michael Hall, Ohio State

S Tykee Smith, Georgia

RT Blake Fisher, Notre Dame

WR Ricky Pearsall, Florida

WR Brendan Rice, USC

E Jonah Ellis, Utah

RB Marshawn Lloyd, USC

TE Cade Stover, Ohio State

DI Tyler Davis, Clemson

LT Delmar Glaze, Maryland

DI Braden Fiske, Florida State

ILB Junior Colson, Michigan

Round 4

E Gabe Murphy, UCLA

LT Dominick Puni, Kansas

G Beaux Limmer, Arkansas

CB Kris Abrams-Draine, Mizzou

WR Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

ILB Cedric Gray, North Carolina

RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

G Javion Cohen, Miami

RB Trey Benson, Florida State

LT Matt Goncalves, Pittsburgh

CB Khyree Jackson, Oregon

C Michael Jurgens, Wake Forest

RB Bucky Irving, Oregon

ILB Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State

WR Jamari Thrash, Louisville

CB Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn

RT Christian Jones, Texas

E Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State

G Tanor Bortoloni, Wisconsin

RB Ray Davis, Kentucky

G Isaiah Adams, Illinois

RB Will Shipley, Clemson

RT Roger Rosengarten, Washington

CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan

LT Javon Foster, Mizzou

CB MJ Devonshire, Pittsburgh

DI DeWayne Carter, Duke

S Cole Bishop, Utah

DI Darius Robinson, Mizzou

C Andrew Raym, Oklahoma

RB Jonathon Brooks, Texas

CB Kamal Hadden, Tennessee

WR Jacob Cowing, Arizona

Round 5

S James Williams, Miami

G Miles Frazier, LSU

ILB Aaron Casey, Indiana

ILB Jaylan Ford, Texas

CB Cam Hart, Notre Dame

CB Jarrian Jones, Florida State

E Marist Liufau, Notre Dame

E Brennan Jackson, Washington State

TE Jaheim Bell, Florida State

RB Jaylen Wright, Tennessee

LT LaDarius Henderson, Michigan

ILB Curtis Jacobs, Penn State

G Trevor Keegan, Michigan

S Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest

CB Chau Smith-Wade, Washington State

WR Javon Baker, Central Florida

CB Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

C Matt Lee, Miami

TE AJ Barner, Michigan

E Austin Booker, Kansas

LT Brandon Coleman, TCU

CB Johnny Dixon, Penn State

TE Dallin Holker, Colorado State

LT Julian Pearl, Illinois

WR Cornelius Johnson, Michigan

DI Keith Randolph, Illinois

E Nelson Caesar, Houston

ILB Ty’ron Hopper, Mizzou

DI Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

TE Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota

C Drake Nugent, Michigan

WR Luke McCaffrey, Rice

E Javon Solomon, Troy

CB Jarius Monroe, Tulane

RB Dillon Johnson, Washington

WR Malik Washington, Virginia

G Matthew Jones, Ohio State

CB Micah Abraham, Marshall

RB Rasheen Ali, Marshall

RB Dylan Laube, Rhode Island

ILB johnny Hodges, TCU

G Kyle Hergel, Boston College

QB Joe Milton, Tennessee

RB George Holani, Boise State

RB Jawhar Jordan, Louisville

TE Theo Johnson, Penn State

TE Trey Knox, South Carolina

Round 6

RT Gottlieb Ayedze, Maryland

DI Gabe Hall, Baylor

WR Jordan Whittington, Texas

LT KT Leveston, Kansas State

S Evan Williams, Oregon

ILB Jackson Mitchell, UConn

CB Marcellas Dial, South Carolina

RB Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State

LT Walter Rouse, Oklahoma

G Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

RT Andrew Coker, TCU

DE Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan

DI Jordan Jefferson, LSU

TE Erick All, Iowa

E Cedric Johnson, Ole Miss

S Jaylin Simpson, Auburn

CB Renardo Green, Florida State

C Duke Clemens, UCLA

RT Sataoa Laumea, Utah

RB Daijun Edwards, Georgia

ILB Jett Johnson, Mississippi State

RT Caeden Wallace, Penn State

C Clark Barrington, Baylor

TE Jared Wiley, TCU

QB Devin Leary, Kentucky

E Jaylen Harrell, Michigan

RB Cody Schrader, Mizzou

G X’Zauvea Gadlin, Liberty

TE Austin Stogner, Oklahoma

ILB Steele Chambers, Ohio State

ILB JD Bertrand, Notre Dame

S Patrick McMorris, California

CB Andru Phillips, Kentucky

ILB Jason Henderson, Old Dominion

E Grayson Murphy, UCLA

C Darrian Dalcourt, Alabama

RB Frank Gore, Southern Mississippi

ILB Trevin Wallace, Kentucky

E Xavier Thomas, Clemson

S Akeem Dent, Florida State

Round 7

WR Jimmy Horn, Colorado

C Will Putnam, Clemson

ILB Tatum Bethune, Florida State

E Javontae Jean-Baptiste

CB Quinton Newsome, Nebrska

E Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington

RB Kimani Vidal, Troy

CB Tarheeb Still, Maryland

LT Nathan Thomas, Louisiana-Lafayette

WR Isaiah Williams, Illinois

ILB Jontrey Hunter, Georgia State

WR De’Corian Clark, Texas-San Antonio

WR Xavier Weaver, Colorado

WR Zakhari Franklin, Ole Miss

ILB Luke Reimer, Nebraska

CB Ro Torrence, Arizona State

C Dylan McMahon, North Carolina State

CB Willie Roberts, Louisiana Tech

S Jaylon Carlies, Mizzou

DI Zion Logue, Georgia

DI Fabian Lovett, Florida State

CB Storm Duck, Penn State

DI Jaylon Hutchings, Texas Tech

WR Jaylin Noel, Iowa State

LT Ethan Driskell, Marshall

TE Mason Farchild, Kansas

WR Tahj Washington, USC

QB Sam Hartman, Notre Dame

S Trey Taylor, Air Force

E Eyabi Okie-Enoma, NC Charlotte

S Sione Vaki, Utah

G Clay Webb, Jacksonville state

S Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

ILB Tyrice Knight, UTEP

CB Jarvis Brownlee, Louisville

RB Blake Watson, Memphis

S Kenny Logan, Kansas

ILB Omar Speights, Oregon State

268 through 300

QB Tagovailoa-Maryland, TE Castles-Tennessee, RB Steele-UCLA, S Oladapo-Oregon St, WR Rosemy-Jacksaint-Georgia, E Anderson-Grambling, WR Cephus-UTSA, QB Hardison-UTEP, S Proctor-Ohio St, QB Reed-W. Kentucky, S Howell-Colorado St, DI Rogers-Auburn, E Hunt-Hou Bap, C Ekaugan-Florida, CB Harper-Notre Dame, DI Jenkins- Tulane, CB Williams-TxTech, DI Lee-Iowa, CB Jones-Clemson, DI Kromah-JAMU, T Nelson-Miami, DI Lole-Louisville, E Morgan-Arkansas, DI Harris-Auburn, DI Sanders-South Carolina, E Lynn-William&Mary, RB Johnson-Florida, WR Harrell-Miami, ILB Ulofoshio-Washington, E Green-JAMU, C Levengood-Oregon St, DI Broughton-Texas

What’s next?

Putting together a draft board is just the beginning. Now comes the polishing and final adjustments after all-star game workouts and athletic testing. Invariably, there are relative unknowns that will make a splash in both, shoot into view and up draft boards. And there are always prospects who slip through the cracks and don’t get rated, for whatever reason.

Sam Teets just came out with his January Top 200 and there was a dozen players he rated that I missed, Ferragamo15 has a couple more in the FanPost section, and certainly, the feedback from the TST Forum will bring opinion. There are also a handful of small-school prospects and gadget players that need to be noticed.

In other words, the fun has just begun.