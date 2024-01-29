2024 NFL Draft: Top 300 draft prospects

With the Los Angeles Rams braintrust in full offseason mode, making decisions and moves as well as contemplating countermoves after losing personnel/staff, NFL Draft pundits have been hard at it and are already pounding tables for their favorites. Turf Show Times draftniks are hard at work too. In fact, I offer up my first Top 300 big board of the season.
I decided to lay them out not by individual draft grades, but rather by draft rounds. This year’s talent leans heavily, to my eye, towards Round 2, 3, and 4 talent, but there’s still going to be 32 Day 1 picks and I’ve tried to show those possibilities. I’ve seen at least one game (mostly two) of all the players listed and while that’s not enough to make final estimate of a players potential, it is enough to start. As the draft season progresses, I will post capsule reviews of individual and/or groups with a little more context.
On to the candidates.
Round 1
WR Marvin Harrison, Ohio State
QB Caleb Williams, USC
WR Malik Nabers, LSU
TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
RT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
E Laiatu Latu, UCLA
LT Olu Fashanu, Penn State
RT JC Latham, Alabama
WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
DT Jer’Zhan Newton. Illinois
E Chop Robinson, Penn State
WR Rome Odunze, Washington
WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
LT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama
E Jared Verse, Florida State
E Dallas Turner, Alabama
WR Brian Thomas, LSU
WR Xavier Leggette, South Carolina
CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
LT Troy Fauntanu, Washington
S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
S Cam Kinchens, Miami
LT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
QB Michael Penix, Washington
QB Bo Nix, Oregon
CB Kalen King, Penn State
E Bralen Trice, Wahington
CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
LT Jordan Morgan, Arizona
The individual scores
Round 2
QB Jaden Daniels, LSU
DI Leonard Taylor, Miami
QB JJ McCarthy, Michigan
LT Graham Barton, Duke
WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
RT Amarius Mims, Georgia
G Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
WR Ja’Lynn Polk, Washington
CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
CB TJ Tampa, Iowa State
E Chris Braswell. Alabama
CB Caelen Carson, Wake Forest
S Calen Bullock, USC
G Christian Haynes, UConn
DI Byron Murphy, Texas
DI T’Vondre Sweat, Texas
E Adissa Issac, Penn State
DI Kris Jenkins, Michigan
WR Johnny Wilson, Florida State
LT Kiran Amegadjie, Yale
C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
S Javon Bullard, Georgia
CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
CB Max Melton, Rutgers
S Jaden Hicks, Washington State
DI Brandon Dorlus, Oregon
WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky
ILB Jeremiah Trotter, Clemson
C Zach Frazier, West Virginia
LT Patrick Paul, Houston
ILB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
Round 3
ILB Payton Wilson, North Carolina State
DI Ruke Ohohoro, Clemson
CB Josh Newton, TCU
WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
QB Spencer Rattler, South Carolina
DI Mekhi Wingo, LSU
G Christian Mahogany, Boston College
TE Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas
RB Audric Estime, Notre Dame
WR Jalen McMillen, Washington
DI McKinley Jackson, Texas A&M
RT Tyler Guyton Oklahoma
G Zak Zinter, Michigan
WR Tez Walker, North Carolina
CB Ennis Rakestraw, Mizzou
C Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
CB DJ James, Auburn
S Beau Brade, Maryland
QB Michael Pratt, Tulane
RB Blake Corum, Michigan
WR Roman Wilson, Michigan
DI Maason Smith, LSU
WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama
TE Ben Sinnott, Kansas State
QB Jordan Travis, Florida State
DI Michael Hall, Ohio State
S Tykee Smith, Georgia
RT Blake Fisher, Notre Dame
WR Ricky Pearsall, Florida
WR Brendan Rice, USC
E Jonah Ellis, Utah
RB Marshawn Lloyd, USC
TE Cade Stover, Ohio State
DI Tyler Davis, Clemson
LT Delmar Glaze, Maryland
DI Braden Fiske, Florida State
ILB Junior Colson, Michigan
Round 4
E Gabe Murphy, UCLA
LT Dominick Puni, Kansas
G Beaux Limmer, Arkansas
CB Kris Abrams-Draine, Mizzou
WR Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
ILB Cedric Gray, North Carolina
RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
G Javion Cohen, Miami
RB Trey Benson, Florida State
LT Matt Goncalves, Pittsburgh
CB Khyree Jackson, Oregon
C Michael Jurgens, Wake Forest
RB Bucky Irving, Oregon
ILB Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State
WR Jamari Thrash, Louisville
CB Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn
RT Christian Jones, Texas
E Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State
G Tanor Bortoloni, Wisconsin
RB Ray Davis, Kentucky
G Isaiah Adams, Illinois
RB Will Shipley, Clemson
RT Roger Rosengarten, Washington
CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan
LT Javon Foster, Mizzou
CB MJ Devonshire, Pittsburgh
DI DeWayne Carter, Duke
S Cole Bishop, Utah
DI Darius Robinson, Mizzou
C Andrew Raym, Oklahoma
RB Jonathon Brooks, Texas
CB Kamal Hadden, Tennessee
WR Jacob Cowing, Arizona
Round 5
S James Williams, Miami
G Miles Frazier, LSU
ILB Aaron Casey, Indiana
ILB Jaylan Ford, Texas
CB Cam Hart, Notre Dame
CB Jarrian Jones, Florida State
E Marist Liufau, Notre Dame
E Brennan Jackson, Washington State
TE Jaheim Bell, Florida State
RB Jaylen Wright, Tennessee
LT LaDarius Henderson, Michigan
ILB Curtis Jacobs, Penn State
G Trevor Keegan, Michigan
S Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest
CB Chau Smith-Wade, Washington State
WR Javon Baker, Central Florida
CB Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas
C Matt Lee, Miami
TE AJ Barner, Michigan
E Austin Booker, Kansas
LT Brandon Coleman, TCU
CB Johnny Dixon, Penn State
TE Dallin Holker, Colorado State
LT Julian Pearl, Illinois
WR Cornelius Johnson, Michigan
DI Keith Randolph, Illinois
E Nelson Caesar, Houston
ILB Ty’ron Hopper, Mizzou
DI Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
TE Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota
C Drake Nugent, Michigan
WR Luke McCaffrey, Rice
E Javon Solomon, Troy
CB Jarius Monroe, Tulane
RB Dillon Johnson, Washington
WR Malik Washington, Virginia
G Matthew Jones, Ohio State
CB Micah Abraham, Marshall
RB Rasheen Ali, Marshall
RB Dylan Laube, Rhode Island
ILB johnny Hodges, TCU
G Kyle Hergel, Boston College
QB Joe Milton, Tennessee
RB George Holani, Boise State
RB Jawhar Jordan, Louisville
TE Theo Johnson, Penn State
TE Trey Knox, South Carolina
Round 6
RT Gottlieb Ayedze, Maryland
DI Gabe Hall, Baylor
WR Jordan Whittington, Texas
LT KT Leveston, Kansas State
S Evan Williams, Oregon
ILB Jackson Mitchell, UConn
CB Marcellas Dial, South Carolina
RB Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State
LT Walter Rouse, Oklahoma
G Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
RT Andrew Coker, TCU
DE Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan
DI Jordan Jefferson, LSU
TE Erick All, Iowa
E Cedric Johnson, Ole Miss
S Jaylin Simpson, Auburn
CB Renardo Green, Florida State
C Duke Clemens, UCLA
RT Sataoa Laumea, Utah
RB Daijun Edwards, Georgia
ILB Jett Johnson, Mississippi State
RT Caeden Wallace, Penn State
C Clark Barrington, Baylor
TE Jared Wiley, TCU
QB Devin Leary, Kentucky
E Jaylen Harrell, Michigan
RB Cody Schrader, Mizzou
G X’Zauvea Gadlin, Liberty
TE Austin Stogner, Oklahoma
ILB Steele Chambers, Ohio State
ILB JD Bertrand, Notre Dame
S Patrick McMorris, California
CB Andru Phillips, Kentucky
ILB Jason Henderson, Old Dominion
E Grayson Murphy, UCLA
C Darrian Dalcourt, Alabama
RB Frank Gore, Southern Mississippi
ILB Trevin Wallace, Kentucky
E Xavier Thomas, Clemson
S Akeem Dent, Florida State
Round 7
WR Jimmy Horn, Colorado
C Will Putnam, Clemson
ILB Tatum Bethune, Florida State
E Javontae Jean-Baptiste
CB Quinton Newsome, Nebrska
E Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington
RB Kimani Vidal, Troy
CB Tarheeb Still, Maryland
LT Nathan Thomas, Louisiana-Lafayette
WR Isaiah Williams, Illinois
ILB Jontrey Hunter, Georgia State
WR De’Corian Clark, Texas-San Antonio
WR Xavier Weaver, Colorado
WR Zakhari Franklin, Ole Miss
ILB Luke Reimer, Nebraska
CB Ro Torrence, Arizona State
C Dylan McMahon, North Carolina State
CB Willie Roberts, Louisiana Tech
S Jaylon Carlies, Mizzou
DI Zion Logue, Georgia
DI Fabian Lovett, Florida State
CB Storm Duck, Penn State
DI Jaylon Hutchings, Texas Tech
WR Jaylin Noel, Iowa State
LT Ethan Driskell, Marshall
TE Mason Farchild, Kansas
WR Tahj Washington, USC
QB Sam Hartman, Notre Dame
S Trey Taylor, Air Force
E Eyabi Okie-Enoma, NC Charlotte
S Sione Vaki, Utah
G Clay Webb, Jacksonville state
S Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
ILB Tyrice Knight, UTEP
CB Jarvis Brownlee, Louisville
RB Blake Watson, Memphis
S Kenny Logan, Kansas
ILB Omar Speights, Oregon State
268 through 300
QB Tagovailoa-Maryland, TE Castles-Tennessee, RB Steele-UCLA, S Oladapo-Oregon St, WR Rosemy-Jacksaint-Georgia, E Anderson-Grambling, WR Cephus-UTSA, QB Hardison-UTEP, S Proctor-Ohio St, QB Reed-W. Kentucky, S Howell-Colorado St, DI Rogers-Auburn, E Hunt-Hou Bap, C Ekaugan-Florida, CB Harper-Notre Dame, DI Jenkins- Tulane, CB Williams-TxTech, DI Lee-Iowa, CB Jones-Clemson, DI Kromah-JAMU, T Nelson-Miami, DI Lole-Louisville, E Morgan-Arkansas, DI Harris-Auburn, DI Sanders-South Carolina, E Lynn-William&Mary, RB Johnson-Florida, WR Harrell-Miami, ILB Ulofoshio-Washington, E Green-JAMU, C Levengood-Oregon St, DI Broughton-Texas
What’s next?
Putting together a draft board is just the beginning. Now comes the polishing and final adjustments after all-star game workouts and athletic testing. Invariably, there are relative unknowns that will make a splash in both, shoot into view and up draft boards. And there are always prospects who slip through the cracks and don’t get rated, for whatever reason.
Sam Teets just came out with his January Top 200 and there was a dozen players he rated that I missed, Ferragamo15 has a couple more in the FanPost section, and certainly, the feedback from the TST Forum will bring opinion. There are also a handful of small-school prospects and gadget players that need to be noticed.
In other words, the fun has just begun.
