Random Ramsdom: How many assistant coaches will Sean McVay need to replace?

The Los Angeles Rams have already lost Raheem Morris at defensive coordinator. Sean Mcvay is seeing other coaches leave for other opportunities as well. How many coaches are the Rams going to lose? How many coaches will McVay once again have to replace? Will LA and the team once again be up to the challenge of dealing with all of the turnover? The roster may not have as many drastic changes as years past, but once again it seems like McVay’s coaching staff will.

Really excited to have Raheem Morris back in ATL as our head coach. It's been quite a month. Here are some insights from 'in the room' --



Raheem's first interview was electric; captured the crew on it -- many of whom had not ever worked with him. — Brett Jewkes (@BJewkes) January 26, 2024

“Peetz also has close to a decade of NFL coaching experience. Aside from the Rams, he has coached for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers, being a quarterbacks coach for the latter two teams. Before coming to L.A., Peetz served as the offensive coordinator for the LSU Tigers in 2021. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are looking for a new offensive coordinator after Dave Canales left to become the Panthers’ new head coach earlier this week. They previously requested to speak with Robinson for the same role, but didn’t get to interview him before he accepted the Falcons job.”

Sources: The #Falcons are hiring #Rams pass-game coordinator Zac Robinson as their new OC under Raheem Morris.



One of the most popular interviews on the OC circuit, Robinson was Morris’ top choice. pic.twitter.com/Pv5JI85i94 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2024

“The Rams defense went from 17 in points allowed and 13 in yards allowed in 2019 under Phillips to first in both respects in 2020 under Staley. They also had the second-best success rate, allowing teams to have success on just 39.3 percent of play. They also limited explosive passing plays with a league-leading 5.1 net yards per passing play.”