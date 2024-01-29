 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Random Ramsdom: How many assistant coaches will Sean McVay need to replace?

Los Angeles Rams News and Links for 1/29/24

By Daniel Stone
NFL: Los Angeles Rams Training Camp Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams have already lost Raheem Morris at defensive coordinator. Sean Mcvay is seeing other coaches leave for other opportunities as well. How many coaches are the Rams going to lose? How many coaches will McVay once again have to replace? Will LA and the team once again be up to the challenge of dealing with all of the turnover? The roster may not have as many drastic changes as years past, but once again it seems like McVay’s coaching staff will.

Please comment on whatever you’d like and have a great day! As of the time of this writing it seems like the Kansas City Chiefs will be going to the Super Bowl. We’ll see what happens between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers.

Rams Assistant Jake Peetz To Interview For Buccaneers’ Offensive Coordinator Job (si.com)

“Peetz also has close to a decade of NFL coaching experience. Aside from the Rams, he has coached for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers, being a quarterbacks coach for the latter two teams.

Before coming to L.A., Peetz served as the offensive coordinator for the LSU Tigers in 2021.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are looking for a new offensive coordinator after Dave Canales left to become the Panthers’ new head coach earlier this week. They previously requested to speak with Robinson for the same role, but didn’t get to interview him before he accepted the Falcons job.”

New Falcons Coach Zac Robinson Had Life-Changing 20 Minutes Saturday (si.com)

Prior to accepting the job in Atlanta, Robinson received interest from several other teams for their offensive coordinator openings, including the Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints.

Robinson, 37, has spent the past five seasons in Los Angeles, serving as assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019 and 2021, assistant receivers coach in 2020 and quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator the past two years.

Before his time with the Rams, Robinson worked at Pro Football Focus as a senior analyst, evaluating both pro and collegiate quarterbacks.

Robinson was a three-year starter at quarterback for Oklahoma State University, where he attended from 2005-2009, and was selected by the New England Patriots in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

He also enjoyed brief professional stints with the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals.”

Los Angeles Rams Interested In Bringing Back A Familiar Face To Replace Raheem Morris (lafbnetwork.com)

“The Rams defense went from 17 in points allowed and 13 in yards allowed in 2019 under Phillips to first in both respects in 2020 under Staley. They also had the second-best success rate, allowing teams to have success on just 39.3 percent of play. They also limited explosive passing plays with a league-leading 5.1 net yards per passing play.”

