Random Ramsdom: What are your conference championship predictions?

Rams fans, the 2023 NFL season is down to its last three games and two of them are happening on Sunday. What are your predictions for the conference championship games? That will be the topic question for this special edition of Sunday Random Ramsdom.

In lieu of Rams news, which you can find a lot of on our home page today, let’s talk about the conference championships:

AFC: Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The showdown of Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes, but these two teams are much more complete than that. The Chiefs rank second in the NFL in points allowed. The Ravens are first. Both head coaches have won a Super Bowl. Both teams can run the ball effectively. Baltimore has homefield advantage, a place they’ve blown out a lot of good teams this season.

Who do you predict will win and what is the score?

NFC: Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers

The hated 49ers.

Jared Goff’s second chance.

What are your score predictions and why?