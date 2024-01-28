Conference Championship Games Thread

Rams fans, you get a chance to talk about Jared Goff in a conference championship game again, as the Detroit Lions look to make their first Super Bowl ever if they can beat the hated 49ers on Sunday.

Talk about it here with your fellow Rams fans, I think I know who you are all rooting for in the NFC.

In the AFC, fans could be more split although I expect that since variety is the spice of life, there are more people pulling for Lamar Jackson than Patrick Mahomes. But if the Chiefs beat the Ravens and get to their fourth Super Bowl in the last six years, that is a unique case as a team on the verge of being a unique dynasty. And Mahomes is only 28.

Lamar needs to win one more game to get to his first career Super Bowl, which would go nice with his probable win as MVP.

Talk about the games here.