Raheem Morris takes Rams pass game coordinator with him to Falcons

The Sean McVay tree grew another branch when Raheem Morris was hired by the Atlanta Falcons this week, but the web of his coaching influence won’t stop there: L.A. Rams pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson will be the Falcons next offensive coordinator.

Robinson was a popular offensive coordinator candidate this month, drawing interviews from several teams, so it was inevitable that McVay would lose him to somebody. Understandably, Morris had first dibs.

Robinson was a seventh round pick as a quarterback out of Oklahoma State in 2010. He was in the league in some capacity for five years with stops on the Patriots, Seahawks, Lions, and Bengals. Robinson became the Rams assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019, then helped with receivers, went back to quarterbacks in 2021 when Matthew Stafford joined the team, and was promoted to quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator in 2022.

The 2007 Insight Bowl MVP will now be the offensive coordinator of the Falcons.

Coaches who have worked for the Rams since 2017 and are head coaches include Matt LaFleur, Kevin O’Connell, Zac Taylor, and Morris. Coaches who are offensive coordinators include Wes Phillips, Shane Waldron (was with Seahawks, now with Bears), Robinson, and Thomas Brown, who was with the Panthers last season and will be looking for new opportunities after the Panthers hired Dave Canales as the head coach. But Thomas has interviewed as the Steelers offensive coordinator too. Ejiro Evero is interviewing for head coach and defensive coordinator opportunities.

Brandon Staley and Joe Barry were former Rams coaches who have been let go from their respective positions but could still be defensive coordinators in the NFL next season. Jedd Fisch has been hired as the head coach at University of Washington.