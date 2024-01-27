Rams interviewing former Jeff Fisher assistant coach for defensive coordinator

The Los Angeles Rams are reaching all the way back to the St. Louis Rams in their search for Raheem Morris’s replacement as defensive coordinator: Dennard Wilson. Getting his start in the NFL as a coach with Jeff Fisher’s Rams in 2012, Wilson has climbed the ladder on some of the best defenses in the league recently, including as defensive backs coach on the Ravens as Baltimore prepares to stop Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship on Sunday.

The Rams will interview Dennard Wilson to be their next defensive coordinator, but face competition for his services: The Titans and Giants are also interested.

Ravens’ defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson is interviewing for the defensive coordinator jobs with the Rams, Titans and Giants, per source. It’s his second DC interview with the Giants. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2024

Wilson, a safety at Maryland from 2000-2003, never made a regular season roster in the NFL. He emerged as a defensive quality control coach for Fisher in 2012, then became the defensive backs coach in 2015. In 2017, after Fisher was fired, Todd Bowles hired him on the Jets to be the DBs coach, then added the title of passing game coordinator in 2019. He moved to the Eagles in 2021 when Philadelphia hired Nick Sirianni and helped them reach the Super Bowl last year.

Wilson is now just one win shy of being at the Super Bowl for the second year in a row.

Wilson also worked as a scout for the Bears from 2008 to 2011.