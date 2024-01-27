Random Ramsdom: Is Kevin Dotson the most important LA free agent?

The Los Angeles Rams have major decisions to make this offseason, and whether or not and or how to keep Kevin Dotson is one of those decisions. Should the Rams franchise tag him? According to the link below Dotson could be one of the most important pieces they will need to make a choice on this offseason. Dotson may have some choices of his own as well. This is such a big topic and I am choosing to use it for a Random Ramsdom. On a Saturday no less! What do you think the Rams should do?

Please comment on whatever you’d like and have a great weekend!

“By Pro Football Focus’ offense grade, only Nacua and quarterback Matthew Stafford fared better on that side of the football. At 84.4, his grade was nearly 20 points higher than any of the first three years of his career, and the boost paid dividends for the Los Angeles offense. Only five teams posted a better success rate on the ground than the Rams. As such, Dotson will be paid handsomely this spring, it’s just a matter of who will be signing the checks. Of Los Angeles’ crop of free agents – including defensive backs Jordan Fuller and Ahkello Witherspoon and tackle Alaric Jackson (a restricted free agent) – PFF dubbed Dotson as the most important to be re-signed. “Over the past two seasons on different teams, Dotson’s 77.2 pass-blocking grade is a top-10 mark among guards,” Brad Spielberger wrote. “And his 3.2 percent pressure rate allowed ranks sixth.” Keeping Stafford upright and paving the path for breakout running back Kyren Williams to dominate are priorities as Los Angeles looks to extend its competitive window. His talent in the trenches is critical, and Dotson’s season is well worth paying for.”

Here’s how LA Rams DC Raheem Morris was becoming the new Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy (ramblinfan)

The NFL had a fairly robust 2024 coaching carousel as soon as the 2023 NFL season ended. And that seemed to favor the chances for Raheem Morris. After all, five teams asked for him to return for a second in-person interview. With those many openings, and that much interest, surely some team would be asking Morris to sign on the dotted line, right?

NFL 2024 hiring-cycle scorecard:



Head Coach:

Chargers: Jim Harbaugh

Raiders: Antonio Pierce

Patriots: Jerod Mayo

Titans: Brian Callahan

Panthers: Dave Canales

Seahawks:

Commanders:

Falcons:



General Manager:

Raiders: Tom Telesco

Commanders: Adam Peters… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2024

As far as the remaining head coach openings? NFL Rumors suggest that the Washington Commanders are locked in on Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson as their next HC. So it now comes down to the Atlanta Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks.”