Championship Weekend Picks: Who advances to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas?

We’re one step closer to figuring out who will participate in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. While the LA Rams won’t be playing in the NFL’s “Final Four,” there are two highly anticipated matchups on championship weekend. In the AFC Championship, reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take on presumed MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens at 12 p.m. PT.

Then, the kneecap hungry Detroit Lions look to take a hunk out of the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship at 3:30 p.m. PT. Championship weekend is unfamiliar territory for Detroit as they’re playing in only their second NFC title game since 1992(!)

While the Ravens haven’t had to wait that long between appearances, Baltimore last advanced to the AFC title game in the 2012 season. Things worked out quite well for them that year as Joe Flacco led Baltimore past the New England Patriots 28-13, en route to a win over the Niners in Super Bowl XLVII.

The Lions and Ravens are going against very experienced postseason squads. Kansas City has played in six straight AFC Championships while San Francisco has advanced to the NFC Championship in four of the last five years. Fun fact: the 49ers have the most Conference Championship losses with 11. C’mon loss number 12!

The Ravens are 4-point favorites while the 49ers are 7.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

For my picks this weekend, I’m betting against Patrick Mahomes (again) and trusting the Ravens won’t choke like the Bills. I will probably come to regret this but I like the Lions stunning the 49ers. It would bring my heart joy to watch the Whiners go home empty-handed yet again. Football gods hear my prayers!