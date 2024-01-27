Are Rams set up to contend for Super Bowl in 2024?

The Los Angeles Rams are coming out of a transition year in which they made a point to reset their salary cap so that they could open up another window and push for a championship. By finishing 10-7 this season and making the playoffs in a transition year, the pressure will be on once again to compete for a title in 2024.

Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano listed his 10 non-championship teams who are closest to contending for the Super Bowl in New Orleans next February. The Rams came in at number seven. Said Manzano on why Los Angeles could make the Super Bowl in 2025,

“The Rams had a similar second-half rise this season, but they did it with veteran quarterback Matthew Staffordand his many young weapons. Rookie sensation Puka Nacua quickly established himself as one of the best wide receivers in the league and took over the No. 1 role from Cooper Kupp. But the Rams’ dynamic offense went through second-year running back Kyren Williams, who will need to prove he can stay healthy for a complete season. Aaron Donald will probably be back next year to continue leading the defense, which benefited from stellar play by rookies Kobie Turner and Byron Young. But the Rams will need to add more talent for a secondary that struggled at times.”

Throughout the Sean McVay era, the Rams have following a similar formula:

2017: Make playoffs

2018: Super Bowl appearance

2019: Miss playoffs

2020: Make playoffs

2021: Super Bowl appearance

2022: Miss playoffs

2023: Make playoffs

2024: Super Bowl appearance?

The Rams were a young roster is 2023 and got some valuable playoff experience. It can be argued that they should have beaten the Lions and had they played the Tampa Bay Buccanneers in the divisional round, who knows what would have happened?

With that said, Los Angeles looks set up to compete once again in the NFC in 2024. They found young impact players in Turner, Young, Nacua, and others this year and will be able to add star veterans to that group in free agency now that they will have the cap space. For the first time in the McVay era, it’s very likely that they will be selecting in the first round which could result in another young, impact player.

The championship window for the Rams has officially been re-opened. Much like 2020 and 2021, it would not be a surprise to see Les Snead once again take an aggressive approach and look to capitalize on the time that he has left with Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald on the roster.

Last offseason, the Rams took some risks that some saw as a sign of tanking. Instead, it was to maximize their championship window over the next two years. How successful they are this offseason will determine whether or not they will contend for a Super Bowl next season.