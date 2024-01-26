Another Rams coach is interviewing for an offensive coordinator position

The annual purge of the Los Angeles Rams coaching staff has officially begun. After it looked like Sean McVay may be keeping a majority of his staff this offseason, that may not actually be the case. McVay will need to hire a new defensive coordinator after Raheem Morris was hired to be the Atlanta Falcons head coach. Quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson is likely to follow Morris to Atlanta to be the offensive coordinator. Now, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the New England Patriots are bringing in Nick Caley to interview for their offensive coordinator position.

The #Patriots are bringing in #Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley to interview for their offensive coordinator job Sunday, per source. Caley spent eight seasons on New England’s offensive staff before going to L.A. this year. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 26, 2024

Caley spent the season as the Rams’ tight ends coach, but came to Los Angeles from New England. He was a respected up and coming coach in the NFL and someone McVay wanted to add to his staff. Caley had been the tight ends coach in New England the year before and will have a connection to new head coach Jerod Mayo.

In his last press conference of the season, McVay was asked what it would be like not having to replace much of his coaching staff this offseason. McVay responded,

“It’ll make my wife a lot happier, I do know that, where you get a little bit more time. But I think the best thing is that there was a very diligent and thorough process and it really ran counterintuitive to a lot of my nature in terms of the patience but I thought that really paid off. We got a bunch of great people in this building, a bunch of great teachers, great men, that did a great job of helping these players just continue to grow throughout the season.”

Now it looks like McVay may actually be replacing much of his staff just as he has in almost every other offseason. Caley joins a thorough list of offensive coordinator candidates in New England that include Jerrod Johnson, Thomas Brown, and Zach Robinson. Given Caley’s connection to the Patriots and Mayo and spending a year with McVay, it’s very possible that he ends up with the external promotion.

From the Rams coaching side, Brandon Staley has drawn early interest for the open defensive coordinator role and they’ve requested an interview with Cowboys defensive line coach Aden Durde. McVay is used to staff every year at this point. We’ll have to wait and see who he ends up bringing in to fill the current holes.